N'KENGE to Sing National Anthem As Part of Black History Month Celebrations at UPSTAGED 1: STEP AND THE CITY

UpStaged Scholastic Productions, a diversified student performer platform, is celebrating Black History Month in conjunction with UpStaged 1: Step and the City, the National Collegiate Performing Arts Association (NCPA) ™ Step Championship on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 7.30pm at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center (1941 Broadway at W. 65th St).

Coming on the heels of her most recent national anthem performance at Madison Square Garden, Broadway star and vocal powerhouse N'Kenge will kick off the competition the same way any sports event begins - with her rendition of the national anthem. She returns to Alice Tully Hall after performing as a soloist with Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Chamber Music Society, and appears on Broadway this season as "The Moon" in Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's Caroline, or Change.

UpStaged founder Stephan Hartman said "In 1905, President Roosevelt assembled university leaders to form the NCAA, bringing structure to college sports. More than a century later, in a more diverse cultural landscape, Broadway star N'Kenge leads off the NCPA's similar initiative to bring structure to college performing arts during Black History Month with her dynamic track record of bridging cultural divides in iconic roles.

This competition offers an opportunity for young black excellence to share their gifts on stage at one of the world's most prestigious arts centers. Supporting the youth in our communities is paramount to creating the future leaders of the world, and this unique opportunity for young performers to express themselves in the arena is the first of many. "

Alongside including the national anthem, other sports traditions are brought to UpStaged 1: Step and the City including the captains' coin toss, a March Madness-style bracket, and a handshake line post-competition. A performance from the legendary 15-time Showtime at the Apollo winning P.L.A.Y.E.R.S. Club will open the evening.

Additional programming will include a special UpStaged Empowerment Program for teens, including a step demonstration with Stomp's renowned star John Sawicki, followed by a "Step by Step to College" panel featuring Garret Lowe, founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Tutoring, one of the cast members from Hamilton, Pastor Robert Randolph Davis of Abundant Life Family Church (also seen on The Impact Network and The Word Network), and collegiate steppers from several of the competing schools. The panel will be moderated by UpStaged legal counsel, Peter F. May, a long-time education industry attorney, executive, and consultant.

Capturing video footage throughout the day, including both the event and the additional programming surrounding the competition, is the American Movie Company. Founded in 1996 by Emmy Award-winner Bill Milling, American Movie Company is a full-service, production studio unlike any other in Manhattan. As the top green screen studio in New York, they also offer state-of-the-art equipment, webcasting, live video production, and streaming services.

This championship weekend is a unique opportunity to celebrate young black role models who are passionately sharing their gifts on stage, balancing their intense competitive spirit to win, with uncompromising integrity in honoring their opponents.

Scheduled during the height of New York Fashion Week at the largest U.S. performing arts center, the championship line-up will feature top teams from Buffalo State College, Emory University, Lincoln University, Mercy College, Merrimack College, St. John's University, Syracuse University, Temple University, Tufts University, and Yale University.

Tickets for UpStaged 1: Step and the City are $49-199 and available by visiting bit.ly/UpStaged1Tix, calling 212.721.6500, or in-person at the box office of Alice Tully Hall. For more information on UpStaged, visit UpStagedU.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





