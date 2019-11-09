NEWSIES' Chaz Wolcott Takes Over Instagram Sunday!

The world will know that Chaz Wolcott is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at Arena Stage's production of Newsies this Sunday, November 10th! Be sure to seize the day and follow along throughout the day for a look behind the scenes at a two-show day with Jack, Davey, Katherine, and all of The Kings Of New York!

Chaz is making his Arena Stage debut as Race in Newsies. Chaz's His New York/National Tour credits include Disney's Newsies, Cats, and Me and My Girl and City Center Encores!. He has been seen regionally at Music Theatre Wichita, Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Fulton Theatre, Casa Mañana, Westchester Broadway, Lyric OKC and The Gateway. Chaz was Buttons in the film version of Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical and was featured on So You Think You Can Dance. He is an alum of Oklahoma City University and is currently on faculty at Broadway Dance Center and Steps on Broadway in NYC. You can follow along with his adventures on social media @dancinchaz!

Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City, Newsies follows the story of newsboys and newsgirls who dream of a better life and lead a crusade for justice. Just in time for the holidays, the score features fan favorites, including "King of New York," "Carrying the Banner" and "Seize the Day." Newsies, directed by Molly Smith, with choreography by Parker Esse and music direction by Laura Bergquist, runs now through December 22, 2019 in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage.

Newsies features Daniel J. Maldonados as Jack Kelly, Erin Weaver as Katherine Plumber, Edward Gero as Joseph Pulitzer, Joe Montoya as Crutchie, Ethan Van Slyke as Davey Jacobs, Thomas Adrian Simpson as Wiesel, Nova Payton as Medda Larkin, and both Josiah Smothers and Hazel Hay as Les Jacobs. The cast also includes Rory Boyd, Wyn Delano, Michael Hewitt, Christian Douglas, Jamie Smithson, Carole Denise Jones, Emre Ocak, Chaz Wolcott, Tro Shaw, Bridget Riley, Luke Spring, Michael John Hughes, Tomas Matos, Tanner Pflueger, Matthew Davies and Kelli Youngman, with swings Lucy Spring and Shiloh Orr.





