Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow

NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow

The episode will air from 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC.

Apr. 13, 2023  

The company of New York, New York will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow, April 14.

The episode will air from 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.

Last week, Anna Uzele appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform "The World Goes Round" from the musical. Watch the performance, plus an interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander, here.

This brand-new musical features music and lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri.

The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.




Related Stories
Videos: Miranda & Kander Talk NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Plus Performance From Anna Uzele! Photo
Videos: Miranda & Kander Talk NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Plus Performance From Anna Uzele!
New York, New York took over The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night! The cast of the new Broadway musical performed 'But the World Goes 'Round', featuring Anna Uzele. Plus, writers Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander sat down with Colbert for an interview.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Perform on COLBERT Next Week Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Perform on COLBERT Next Week
New York, New York will take over The Late Show With Stephen Colbert next week. The episode will feature writers Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander sitting down with Colbert for an interview. The cast of the new Broadway musical will also perform.
Photos: Go Inside the Unveiling of Kander & Ebb Way Photo
Photos: Go Inside the Unveiling of 'Kander & Ebb Way'
On Friday, March 24th, Mayor Eric Adams gave a Mayoral Proclamation to 96-year-old John Kander in celebration of the first Broadway performance of his new musical New York, New York. Following the proclamation, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled the sign renaming 44th Steet 'Kander & Ebb Way' and the Manhattan School of Music performed the iconic Kander & Ebb song 'New York, New York.' Check out our photos from the event here!
Video: Watch Mayor Proclaim John Kander Day, Unveil Kander & Ebb Way Photo
Video: Watch Mayor Proclaim John Kander Day, Unveil 'Kander & Ebb Way'
Watch Mayor Eric Adams give a Mayoral Proclamation to 96-year-old John Kander, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveil the sign renaming 44th Steet “Kander & Ebb Way”, and the Manhattan School of Music perform the iconic Kander & Ebb song “New York, New York' in honor of the first preview of NEW YORK, NEW YORK.

From This Author - Michael Major


Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Kick off New Season of 100 DAY DREAM HOME on HGTVBrian & Mika Kleinschmidt Kick off New Season of 100 DAY DREAM HOME on HGTV
April 13, 2023

Husband-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will return to HGTV in a two-episode special, 100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel, ahead of the new 11-episode season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home. During the last season of 100 Day Dream Home, more than 18.1 million viewers watched the couple take only 100 days to build a home in Florida.
Video: SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Releases 'Buried' Music VideoVideo: SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Releases 'Buried' Music Video
April 13, 2023

The official music video for 11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark’s new song, “Buried,” directed by Victoria Stevens. Clark, together with longtime collaborator Shane McAnally, composed the music for the new Broadway music comedy, Shucked, which is now showing at New York’s Nederlander Theatre. 
PINKSHIFT Share New Single 'to me'PINKSHIFT Share New Single 'to me'
April 13, 2023

Baltimore’s Pinkshift - Ashrita Kumar (vocals, they/them), Paul Vallejo (guitar, he/him), and Myron Houngbedji (drums, he/him) - have released a new single, the powerful “to me,” out now via Hopeless Records. Recorded with Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, The Wonder Years, Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw).
Photos: Inside Carol Burnett's NBC Special With Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters & MorePhotos: Inside Carol Burnett's NBC Special With Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters & More
April 13, 2023

New photos from inside the event taping in Los Angeles feature Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster and Darren Criss filming musical numbers, plus special guests like Cher, Julie Andrews, Allison Janney, Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more.
Danielle Deadwyler & More Join Samuel L. Jackson & John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON Film AdaptationDanielle Deadwyler & More Join Samuel L. Jackson & John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON Film Adaptation
April 13, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington will reprise their Broadway performances in the upcoming film adaptation of The Piano Lesson, which is currently set for a Netflix premiere. Malcolm Washington will direct the upcoming feature, which will also include Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, and Ray Fisher.
share