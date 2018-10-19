NC Theatre's Andres Quintero Takes Over BWW Instagram Tomorrow!

Go behind the scenes of North Carolina Theatre's production of In The Heights with its leading man, Andres Quintero as he takes over the BroadwayWorld Instagram tomorrow, October 20th! Follow along as Quintero shows you his two show day while performing as Usnavi! Be sure to tune in tomorrow!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram!

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional theatre, is proud to present Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, playing until October 21st at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

From the creator of Hamilton, In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

Starring in the role of Usnavi, the Dominican-American bodega owner, is Andres Quintero. Quintero boasts television and film credits including Madam Secretary, Law & Order: SVU, and more. His previous theatre credits include regional productions of In the Heights, Rent, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and the national tour of Altar Boyz.

Danny Bolero as Kevin Rosario (Broadway: In The Heights, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Cristina Sastre as Nina Rosario, David Guzman as Graffiti Pete, (Broadway's Hamilton); Genny Lis Padilla as Daniela (1st nat'l tour of In the Heights) Nick Sanchez as Benny (Escape to Margaritaville), Nicole Paloma Sarro (Abuela Claudia); Reed Lorenzo Shannon (Sonny), Carly Prentis Jones (Camila Rosario), Elizabeth M. Quesada (Carla), Melanie Sierra (Vanessa), Michael Schimmele (Piragua Guy), Ashley Adamek, Josie Bodle, Jurä Davis, Alexander Domingue, Greer Gisy (associate director/ associate choreographer), Sai Graham, Michael John Hughes, Christina Austin Lopez, , Travis Staton-Marrero, and Carlita Victoria.

Michael Balderrama will direct and choreograph NC Theatre's production of In the Heights. Balderrama's previous Broadway credits include the first and second national tours of In the Heights, West Side Story, Saturday Night Fever, and Ghost. Michael has taught and choreographed in over 60 states and countries on four continents and has worked with artists including Michael Jackson, Gloria Estefan, Bruno Mars, and Sutton Foster.

Visit nctheatre.com to purchase tickets or call (919) 831-6941. For groups of 10 or more, call (919) 831-6941 x6949.

Related Articles

From This Author Jeffrey Vizcaino

4068