Musician, Writer And Vocalist Queen Esther To Appear On State of the Arts NYC
Musician, writer and vocalist Queen Esther wants to reclaim African Americans' rightful place in country music.
Come and join Savona Bailey-McClain, Executive Director of the West Harlem Art Fund and the Host/Producer for the radio podcast State of the Arts NYC as she talks about Black Americana music with artist Queen Esther at their new exhibition space NP/10 ( Nolan Park, Building 10B) on Governors Island.
Queen Esther is a member of guitarist James Blood Ulmer's Black Rock Experience and a jazz vocalist, she cultivates a sound that she describes as Black Americana. Queen Esther was the 2008 Grand Prize winner of the Jazzmobile Jazz Vocal Competition, and a 2013 regional finalist and a 2014 finalist and in the Mountain Stage New Song Contest.
State of the Arts NYC edition is a weekly radio show heard on various platforms where various sectors of NYC's arts worlds converge to report and analyze the dynamic state of the arts and its participants. Hosted by Savona Bailey-McClain, long-time Executive Director of the West Harlem Art Fund (WHAF), she confronts, analyzes and celebrates victories, challenges and changes in the country's dynamic creative capital.
