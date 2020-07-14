Musical Version of Cult Classic Film THE LOST BOYS Could Hit the Stage in 2021

As BroadwayWorld reported back in 2017, in commemoration of the release of the cult classic film THE LOST BOYS, Grammy winner G Tom Mac, singer and songwriter of the film's hit theme song "Cry Little Sister" is working on a musical version of the film, titled A LOST BOYS STORY.

Now it has been revealed that the musical could hit the stage as early as next year.

"We were looking at late 2021, like the fall. But [now] we're looking at 2022," Mac told Syfy. "Last summer, I went to England with one of my producers and met with various choreographers. It was my producer's idea to search the London theater world for some fresh talent [choreographers, set designers, etc.]. It was about three weeks to a month of just finding the right people and, of course, there are incredibly talented people in New York as well, which we had brought on."

The show follows David, who is played by Kiefer Sutherland in the film, who immigrates to America from Lithuania and ends up in an orphanage run by Max, a vampire, played by Edward Herrmann in the film.

"At 17-18 [years old], he hits the road, and that's when he picks up the other vampires and basically creates a family with the three other guys," Mac said. "They all come from different walks of life in Middle America, the Midwest, Arizona, and then they head to California. That's when all the good stuff starts. We tried to take a twist, whereby we know the story of the movie, but we don't know how it all got there. And in the musical, we do. It's very much a story of immortality, but it's also a story about how people in their 20s think they're immortal, anyway. It kind of runs that parallel of pop culture."

Read more on Syfy.

You can watch a concept video of the musical's opening number 'Once Upon' below!

The musical's full soundtrack is also available on Spotify here.

Watch the film's trailer below:

