Grammy Award Winner G Tom Mac to Develop A LOST BOYS STORY Musical

In commemoration of the release of the cult classic film THE LOST BOYS, Grammy winner G Tom Mac, singer and songwriter of the film's hit theme song "Cry Little Sister" is releasing new music from his upcoming recording for the A LOST BOYS STORY; a musical based on the film itself.

G Tom Mac has recently announced that he is in the development stages of a musical version of the film titled "A Lost Boys Story." The soundtrack from the musical will be available in October giving the public a sneak peak of the music the show will bring to life. When asked about the musical he stated:

"That's something I've been working on for some years in development. I wanted to give a back story to the characters and tell where they came from, and how they became Vampires, & their rebellious nature and youthful uniqueness, yet keeping in line with the humor that worked so well with the horror in the film. I've written all new songs that bring out a good deal of depth in the plays story, songs like 'Sleep All Day Party All Night,' 'Be One of Us,' 'Long Hot Summer' (Michael & Stars theme), and the ever -fun 'Death by Stereo'. The soundtrack will release late August to give the fans a good way to get the music in them in anticipation of the upcoming play."

In addition, G Tom Mac will be traveling internationally to appear and perform in many of the film's 30th anniversary celebrations. Traveling alongside other stars of the film including BilLy Wirth (actor: THE LOST BOYS; BODY SNATCHERS) Tim Cappello (singer/songwriter) and Jamison Newlander (actor: THE LOST BOYS; LOST BOYS: THE THIRST), for screenings of the film G Tom Mac is currently set to perform internationally in the US and the UK.

Confirmed schedule can be found below:

September 8 - 10: HorrorHound, Indianapolis, Indiana

September 30: Street Food Cinema, Malibu, California

October 4: Beyond Fest, Los Angeles, California

October 7 - 10: Liverpool Horror Con, London, United Kingdom

October 27 - 29: Spooky Empire, Orlando, Florida

*more dates to be announced

About G Tom Mac

While world renowned for his involvement in THE LOST BOYS, G Tom Mac has also written for musical legends such as Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, Roger Daltrey from THE WHO, and Ice Cube. His work is in over 100 television shows and 50 feature films internationally including CW's current hit show "Arrow". He won his first Grammy for Eminem's RECOVERY album in which he was sampled in "You're Never Over."

