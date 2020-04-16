Musical Theater Today Releases EBook Featuring Essays From Michael John LaChiusa, Joe Iconis, Frank Wildhorn & More

The independent, annual publication Musical Theater Today has released its first digital edition to raise funds for theater professionals impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. The ebook is available now at musicaltheatertoday.com for $8.99, and all proceeds will be donated to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Funds.

This digital volume contains 15 essays and interviews compiled from their past three print volumes and features Michael John LaChiusa, Joe Iconis, Kirsten Childs, Jesse Green, Max Vernon, Frank Wildhorn, and many others.

For more information about the fund, visit broadwaycares.org. Musical Theater Today Volumes 1-3 remain available for order at musicaltheatertoday.com for any musical theater afficionados who wish to deep-dive beyond the curtain while theatrical performances remain on hiatus.





