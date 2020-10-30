Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Music Theatre of CT Presents RFK a Powerful and Relevant One Man Play

Article Pixel Oct. 30, 2020  

Music Theatre of CT Presents RFK a Powerful and Relevant One Man Play

MUSIC THEATRE OF CONNECTICUT MTC MAINSTAGE Connecticut's first and only profesional theatre to reopen with live, indoor productions right in Fairfield County! Justice, Equality, and Responsibility. RFK A Play by Jack Holmes featuring CHRIS MANUEL Directed by Kevin Connors October 23 - November 8 MTC Mainstage 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT In-Person and Livestream Tickets Available musictheatreofct.com or 203-454-3883 Special Offer! Take 10% Off! Use Code BWW10 Discount may not be combined with other offers. Other restrictions may apply.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You