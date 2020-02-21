MoMA Presents JUDD- The First Retrospective Work Of Donald Judd
Judd, the first major U.S. retrospective dedicated to the work of Donald Judd (1928-1994) in over three decades, will open to the public on Sunday, March 1st at the Museum of Modern Art, located at 11 West 53rd Street (between Fifth and Sixth Avenues), Manhattan.
Presented solely at MoMA, the exhibition explores the remarkable vision of an artist who revolutionized the history of sculpture, highlighting the full scope of Judd's career through 70 works in sculpture, painting, drawing, and prints, from public and private collections in the US and abroad. Judd is organized by Ann Temkin, The Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis Chief Curator of Painting and Sculpture, with Yasmil Raymond, Tamar Margalit, and Erica Cooke.
Judd will be the first full-scale introduction to the artist's career for many viewers (including a generation born since his last American retrospective in 1988). It will be organized in chronological order to demonstrate an artistic vision that developed in both methodical and utterly unpredictable ways.
Tickets to the Museum can be purchased at moma.org.
Museum Cost of Admission:
Adult: $25
Seniors (65+): $18
Visitors with disabilities: $18
Students: $14
Children 16 and under: Free
For more information and press resources, visit http://press.moma.org/exhibition/judd.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway, Frozen will welcome a trio of new stars joining the company tonight, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. ... (read more)
Actors' Equity Association Releases Statement Regarding WEST SIDE STORY
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement after a report in the New York Times that members of West Side Story have become concerned... (read more)
Arena Stage Announces 2020/21 Season; Corbin Bleu in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, and More!
Arena Stage has announced its 2020/21 Season, which is set to include five world premieres, four plays and three musicals, including a Corbin Bleu-led... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Ivo van Hove's WEST SIDE STORY on Broadway!
Tomorrow is the big night! Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will open Thursday, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre... (read more)
Event Calendar Revealed for 74th Annual Tony Awards!
The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards have announced the calendar for the 2019-2020 season. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for ... (read more)
Photo Flash: PRINCE OF EGYPT Cast Poses For All New Portraits
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new musical that is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre, has released a series of principal cast character por... (read more)