MoMA Presents JUDD- The First Retrospective Work Of Donald Judd

Judd, the first major U.S. retrospective dedicated to the work of Donald Judd (1928-1994) in over three decades, will open to the public on Sunday, March 1st at the Museum of Modern Art, located at 11 West 53rd Street (between Fifth and Sixth Avenues), Manhattan.

Presented solely at MoMA, the exhibition explores the remarkable vision of an artist who revolutionized the history of sculpture, highlighting the full scope of Judd's career through 70 works in sculpture, painting, drawing, and prints, from public and private collections in the US and abroad. Judd is organized by Ann Temkin, The Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis Chief Curator of Painting and Sculpture, with Yasmil Raymond, Tamar Margalit, and Erica Cooke.

Judd will be the first full-scale introduction to the artist's career for many viewers (including a generation born since his last American retrospective in 1988). It will be organized in chronological order to demonstrate an artistic vision that developed in both methodical and utterly unpredictable ways.

Tickets to the Museum can be purchased at moma.org.

Museum Cost of Admission:

Adult: $25

Seniors (65+): $18

Visitors with disabilities: $18

Students: $14

Children 16 and under: Free

For more information and press resources, visit http://press.moma.org/exhibition/judd.





