MoMA Announces The 2021 Line-up For THE CONTENDERS

The Museum of Modern Art announces its selection of the best and boldest films of 2021 for the 14th annual edition of The Contenders, running predominantly in-person, with a select number of Virtual Cinema screenings, from November 4, 2021, through January 22, 2022.

MoMA's end-of-year series offers audiences the opportunity to catch up on the year's most noteworthy films, with special presentations and post-screening conversations with filmmakers and actors. MoMA members at the Explore category and above will have early, complimentary access to tickets for Contenders screenings, beginning two weeks before each screening date. Open access to ticket reservations begins one week prior to each screening. Tickets can be reserved at moma.org/contenders or in person during regular Museum hours.

Opening the series on November 4 is Pablo Larraîn's Spencer. Kristen Stewart stars as the iconic Princess Diana in this atmospheric feature detailing three pivotal days in 1991, as Diana makes the decision to leave Prince Charles. The film also features a score by Jonny Greenwood.

The screening will be followed by a conversation with Pablo Larraîn and Kristen Stewart. The Contenders Closing Night film is the New York City premiere of Sebastian Meise's Grosse Freiheit (Great Freedom). Awarded the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, this beautiful drama, set in postwar Germany, follows the complicated relationship between Hans, imprisoned for being a homosexual, and his longtime cellmate Viktor, a convicted murderer.