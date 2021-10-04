MoMA Announces A Space-Enveloping New Commission By Barbara Kruger

The Museum of Modern Art announces Barbara Kruger: Thinking of You, I Mean Me, I Mean You., a large-scale site-specific commission that will envelop the Donald and Catherine Marron Family Atrium and which will be on view from July 16, 2022, through January 2, 2023.

One of the most significant and visible artists of our time, Barbara Kruger (American, b. 1945) is a curious consumer and an incisive critic of popular culture, well known for using direct address as a rhetorical strategy to undermine and expose the power dynamics underscoring identity construction, desire, and consumerism.

Covering the various surfaces of the Marron Family Atrium's walls and floor with printed vinyl, the new commission at MoMA will feature the artist's trademark bold textual statements on ideas of truth, power, belief, doubt, and desire. Barbara Kruger: Thinking of You, I Mean Me, I Mean You. is organized by Peter Eleey, former Chief Curator, MoMA PS1, and Lanka Tattersall, Curator, Department of Drawings and Prints, The Museum of Modern Art.

The installation at MoMA will tap into Kruger's long-standing interest in architecture and desire to envelop viewers in a commanding and thought-provoking environment, notably offering multiple points of entry and perspective into and onto the work. Visitors on the Museum's second floor will be able to walk on the vinyl-covered floor, entering into the space of the piece, while those on upper floors will be able to look down into the space Kruger will define.

With characteristic force, the work's text and design will draw attention to the viewer's spectatorial position, taking advantage of the Marron Family Atrium's unique architecture to set up relationships between spatial and political power, exploring the ways these relationships can expand to considerations of inclusion and exclusion, dominance and agency.