Miro Magloire’s New Chamber Ballet Returns To Manhattan With CHACONNE

New Chamber Ballet returns to Manhattan on Friday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. with CHACONNE, an evening of new ballets presented at Dance Lab Studios (307 W. 38th St., 9th floor). A reception will follow the performance in one of the adjacent Paul Taylor Studios.

The program features two world premieres choreographed by Miro Magloire, performed to live music by violinist Doori Na and pianist Sophiko Simsive. One premiere is set to Edvard Grieg’s Violin Sonata No. 3, with costumes by Allison Morgan. The second premiere is a series of solo dances set to Grieg’s Slåtter (Peasant Dances), Op. 72, for piano.

The evening concludes with Magloire’s Chaconne, set to Johann Sebastian Bach’s solo violin work. The ballet originally premiered in 2024 at the castle of Köthen, Germany, where Bach composed the piece.

Dancers for the evening include Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Nicole McGinnis, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla, and Kayla Schmitt.

Tickets are $55 and include the post-performance reception. The performance is supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and by the Rea Charitable Trust.