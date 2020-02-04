Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman Will Appear in Concert at OSA

The Folk Music Society of New York presents Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman in concert at OSA, 220 East 23rd St., 7th floor, New York, NY; March 13, 2020, 7:30 PM.

Máire is a master of the Irish harp, Chris is a phenomenal guitar player. Together, their repertoire ranges from stately O'Carolan tunes, jazzy Django-ish numbers, and dazzling Doc Watson style flat picking, to driving Irish dance tunes. The celebrated virtuoso partnership of "the doyenne of Irish harpers" (SCOTLAND ON SUNDAY) and "one of the UK's most staggering and influential acoustic guitarists" (ROOTS), has riveted audience with its special vision of Celtic music.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You