Minyoung Rho to Perform REFLECTIONS & INFLUENCES at Carnegie Hall in 2026

Korean pianist Minyoung Rho, who is known for her broad range of repertoire and compelling interpretations, will appear in recital at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Monday evening, March 2, 2026 at 7:30 pm.

Ms. Rho's program, entitled Reflections & Influences, will feature works by Lera Auerbach, Clifton Callender, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Robert Schumann. The complete program follows:

Lera Auerbach, Ludwigs Alptraum

Robert Schumann, Kreisleriana, Op. 16

Intermission

Clifton Callender, à la manière de...

Sergei Rachmaninoff, Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat min. Op. 36

General admission of $40 can be purchased through CarnegieCharge or at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 57th & 7th Avenue, 212 247-7800. $20 Student/senior tickets are available only at Carnegie Hall's Box Office with a valid ID. For more information, please visit Ms. Rho's website.

"Composers throughout history have drawn inspiration from various sources-other composers, literature, their own works, and the world around them-transforming these influences into something entirely new," says Ms. Rho, "This program brings together modern voices and classical masters, tracing a lineage of influences and recreation across centuries. Each work reveals how creative inspiration evolves into innovation, allowing listeners to interact with the source and the new creation."

Minyoung Rho is a pianist and music instructor, renowned for her broad range of répertoire and compelling interpretations. Her musical journey is distinguished by exceptional performances and versatility, both as a solo performer and in collaboration with various musicians.

Born in South Korea, Rho has been primarily trained as a virtuoso pianist. Her educational background includes Sunwha Arts High School, Seoul National University (B.M.) and graduate studies in Florida State University (M.M., M.A. and D.M.). She has performed numerous recitals and concerts as a solo pianist at prestigious venues in the United States and South Korea, including Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, Opperman Music Hall, Smith Memorial Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, A. J. Fletcher Recital Hall, Steinway Society of Puerto Rico, TLI Art Center and IPAC Hall. She also gave the world premiere performance and recording of Meditations on a Warming Planet (2023) by Clifton Callender. In addition to her solo career, Rho is a dedicated collaborator, working with solo instrumentalists, vocalists, chamber musicians, choirs and orchestras. Her notable collaborations include concerto performances with Sinfonia da Camera, conducted by Ian Hobson, and Florida State University Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Jiménez; a duo recital with the concert tuba player Øystein Baadsvik; chamber performances with the composer Pamela Z and International Contemporary Ensemble; and a duo performance with the mezzo-soprano Phyllis Pancella. Her piano teachers are Ian Hobson and Hyerim Kim.