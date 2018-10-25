Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE Begins Performances Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S THE NEW ONE

The Broadway engagement of Mike Birbiglia's The New One, directed by Seth Barrish, begins performances tomorrow, Thursday, October 25, at the Cort Theatre(138 West 48th Street). The production will celebrate opening night on Sunday, November 11.

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery). The New One marks Mike's Broadway debut both as a playwright and performer. Prior to moving to Broadway, The New One played a limited engagement at the Cherry Lane Theater. Off-Broadway production photos can be found here.

Mike Birbiglia's The New One is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Chris and Crystal Sacca, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, JAM Theatricals, Ashley DeSimone, Lucas McMahon, Joseph Birbiglia and Ira Glass.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are on sale through www.telecharge.com, 212-239-6200. For The New One's full performance schedule, please visit www.thenewone.com.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

