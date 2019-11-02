Michele Carlo Will Present FISH OUT OF AGUA at Gotham Storytelling Fest
What do you get when you mezclar (mix) traditional Puerto Rican folktales with personal first-gen Latinx stories? "Fish Out Of Agua," of course! Frigid NYC and the eighth annual Gotham Storytelling Festival will present author/performer Michele Carlo's 55-minute show on Saturday, November 9, at 7pm at the Kraine Theater in Manhattan. For tickets go to: www.frigid.nyc. (Use discount code ArtStar to get $5 off.)
Located at 85 East 4th Street (between Second & Third Aves), the Kraine can be reached by subway: "F" to Second Ave, "N" or "R" to 8th Street, #6 to Astor Place. For additional information, contact: office@frigidnewyork.info / (212) 777-6088.
Michele Carlo grew up as a double-outlier: a redheaded, freckle-faced Puerto Rican in an Italian/Irish Bronx neighborhood who was too "white" for some of her family...and a mystery to nearly everyone else. By turns heartbreaking and humorous, the personal stories of her search for identity interweave with traditional Puerto Rican folktales and unfold like a runaway subway train-for a unique first-generation Latinx-and American-narrative.
Based on Michele's memoir Fish Out Of Agua: My life on neither side of the subway tracks (Citadel/Kensington), this adaptation was nearly a decade in the making. The journey took her from the stages of international personal storytelling organization The Moth, throughout the U.S., and finally to the New England storytelling conference "Share The Fire," where she was introduced to storytelling's "other" (traditional) side, saw that a good story is a good story no matter what its origins...and began to research the traditional tales of Puerto Rico.
Writer/Performer Bio: Michele Carlo has told stories across the U.S., including the National Storytelling Network Summit Fringe (CA), the SoundBites Series (ME), the Clearwater Arts & Music Festival and the MOTH's MainStage (NY), on NPR (Latino USA), and the PBS-WGBH series "Stories from the Stage." She is the author of the NYC-set memoir Fish Out of Agua, and hosts a podcast of the same name on internet radio station Radio Free Brooklyn. www.michelecarlo.com
