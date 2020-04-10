Michael Urie to Be a Guest on Red Bull Theater's REMARKABULL PODVERSATIONS
Red Bull Theater is going virtual with RemarkaBULL Podversations. These informal, online conversations will investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon-and beyond.
This Monday Michael Urie will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Producer, for a conversation focused on Mercutio's "Queen Mab" speech from Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, which Michael took on in 2005 at the Folger Theater. He'll tell share his approach to 'the fairies' midwife' and give a taste of his performance.
This free event can be viewed by anyone through a variety of Livestreams:
They are inviting up to 50 participants to connect via Zoom. These participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Podversation. If you would like that opportunity to participate actively, complete your free registration here. Selected registrants will receive a notification of their selection to participate by 9:00 am on Monday, April 13.
If you simply want to view the Podversation, you can watch the podcast in real time at any of the following:
Red Bull Theater's Website
Red Bull Theater's Vimeo
Or watch and chat with fellow viewers (but not participants) at Red Bull Theater's Facebook this Monday, April 13 at 7:30pm EDT.
