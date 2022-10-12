Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Michael Callan, Original 'Riff' in WEST SIDE STORY, Dies at 86

Michael Callan, Original 'Riff' in WEST SIDE STORY, Dies at 86

Callan also appeared on stage  in The Boy Friend (1954) and Catch a Star (1955), as well as the off-Broadway production of Bar Mitzvah Boy in 1978.

Oct. 12, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Michael Callan, who starred as Riff in the original Broadway cast of West Side Story, has died at age 86.

In addition to his role in West Side Story, Callan also appeared on stage in The Boy Friend (1954) and Catch a Star (1955), as well as the off-Broadway production of Bar Mitzvah Boy in 1978.

Later in life he returned occasionally to the stage in both straight plays and musicals including Absurd Person Singular, Killjoy, Love Letters, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah, The Music Man, and George M!.

On screen, Callan appeared in many film roles for Columbia Pictures, notably Gidget Goes Hawaiian, The Interns and Cat Ballou.

After eight years and 13 films with Columbia, Callan landed the lead role of Peter Christopher on the NBC Television sitcom Occasional Wife made by Columbia's Screen Gems. In 1968, he co-starred as 'Bill Calhoun' in the ABC-TV production of Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


New English Ballet Theatre and Friends Present CYCLES OF LOVE AND LOSSNew English Ballet Theatre and Friends Present CYCLES OF LOVE AND LOSS
October 12, 2022

NEW ENGLISH BALLET THEATRE has announced special performances of their MIXED BILL at the Royal Academy of Dance Aud Jebsen Studio Theatre on November 10th and Remembrance Day, November 11th at 7.30pm. 
Late Fall Improv Class at Vivid Stage Starts Next MonthLate Fall Improv Class at Vivid Stage Starts Next Month
October 12, 2022

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The next session, taught by instructor Shereen Hickman, will be held Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 starting November 9. 
The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan Presents Broadway's Best For Parkinson'sThe Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan Presents Broadway's Best For Parkinson's
October 12, 2022

On Wednesday, October 19, the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (MMJCCM) will present a free virtual event, Broadway's Best for Parkinson's: Using Theater and Improvisation Skills for Managing Parkinson's, which will explore how theater and improvisation can be helpful tools in managing Parkinson's.
Justin Collette Will Lead BEETLEJUICE North American Tour; Principal and Featured Cast Announced!Justin Collette Will Lead BEETLEJUICE North American Tour; Principal and Featured Cast Announced!
October 12, 2022

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, and more.
Music as the Message: It Takes a Village! Returns Next MonthMusic as the Message: It Takes a Village! Returns Next Month
October 12, 2022

Music as the Message: It Takes a Village!, a hybrid concert experience featuring virtual and in-person performances of new and familiar songs, returns for its third season on Sunday, November 20th at 4 PM Eastern.