Mental Health Comedy Show YOU ARE NOT ALONE Comes to the Magnet Theater

The performance is set for March 11.

Mar. 05, 2023  

You Are Not Alone: An Uplifting Show About Depression, continues its over 8-year run at the Magnet Theater. The mental health-themed comedy show unites improvisers and artists that battle mental illness in their day-to-day lives. Improvisers create scenes inspired by stand-up, poetry, and stories written about personal experiences, showing that sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.

Calling the Magnet Theater, New York's premier place for improv, home for nearly a decade, You Are Not Alone has aimed to spread awareness and correct misconceptions about mental health, all while providing an entertaining and safe space. YANA has also partnered with NAMI-NYC to help provide mental health assistance to those who cannot afford regular therapy, taking place in the form of classes, support groups, education events, and more!

For their show on March 11th show at 9pm, You Are Not Alone is proud to feature comedians Lane Kwedaris and Shaun Farrugia, alongside storyteller Diana Aras. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Magnet Theater's website.

Stories from:

Lane Kwedaris

Shaun Farrugia

Diana Aras

Improvisers:

Shaun Farrugia

Aaron Gold

Ivy Hong

Cat Montessi

Candice Opperman

Adam Payne

Ro Rovito

Michael Serpe

Justina Sparling

Learn more about You Are Not Alone here.

To learn more about NAMI-NYC, click here.




