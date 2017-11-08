Melissa Errico to Release 'Hurry Home' Single by Michel Legrand

Every great songwriter needs great interpreters. With the special digital release of her new single "Hurry Home" by Ghostlight Records on December 8th, Melissa Errico returns to her role as an interpreter of acclaimed French composer and songwriter, the multiple-Oscar-winning Michel Legrand (films include Yentl, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and The Thomas Crown Affair).

Melissa first collaborated with Michel when she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance in Legrand's Broadway musical Amour. She then made with him the classic album Legrand Affair, backed by Legrand conducting his own large-scale orchestral arrangements with the Brussels Philharmonic, produced by Phil Ramone.

To sign up for updates on where to download on December 8, visit www.sh-k-boom.com/melissa-errico-hurry-home.

For this newly recorded song - originally written for Jerry Lewis' last movie Max Rose, with lyrics by Marilyn and Alan Bergman ("Windmills of Your Mind," "You Must Believe in Spring") and performed by Melissa over the film's closing credits - she chose an acoustic, intimate, jazz-inflected setting. Using a small band arranged by producer Rob Mathes (Sting, Elton John, Yo Yo Ma), and featuring guitarist & frequent Errico sideman Ben Butler, the song tells of love in a long marriage, and offers a more universal call to gathering and coming together. The beauty and emotion of the song was captured visually for this single release with an intimate black & white portrait of Melissa by renowned French photographer Brigitte Lacombe.

"I didn't think of it at first as a seasonal song," Errico says of this composition, the second that Legrand has written specially for her. "But hearing it in my mind again and again, I see how much it is about summoning us all back together; it's a song about the endurance of a relationship, and the hunger we all have for a moment of longed-for (and lost) togetherness. We all dream of hurrying home to someone, or of having that one-person hurry home to us."

Errico, whose recent concert performances of the music of Stephen Sondheim have been praised for her "silky smooth voice & the lightning speed vibrato that seems to make the entire room quiver with delight" has always held onto an enduring love and deep reverence for Legrand's music, possessed as it is by a poignant French lyricism that matches her own plaintive American kind. "Hurry Home" takes its place as one of the most beautiful melodies of the more than 60-year career of a legendary composer, and one more occasion for his favorite singer to shine.

She has three NYC concert performances at Feinstein's/54 Below of her acclaimed show "Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim" on Nov. 17 & 18 at 7pm and due to demand, a third show was added on Dec. 4 at 7pm.

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 17 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K- Boom/Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Other notable releases include cast recordings for 2017 Tony nominee Falsettos, 2016 Tony nominees Bright Star and She Loves Me and 2015 Tony nominees Something Rotten! and Disney's Newsies. The label has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Adam Pascal, Lea DeLaria, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with David Yazbek, Michael John LaChiusa and Michael Friedman, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. The label recently became part of the new Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico has established herself as a Broadway star, film/television actress, recording and concert artist. She has starred in the Broadway musicals Anna Karenina, M. Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas & Amour; as well as the first national tour of Les Miserables. At The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, she has starred in The Sound of Music, M. Fair Lady and Camelot. Her solo CDs include, Blue Like That?(EMI/Capitol Records Lullabies & Wildflowers?(VMG/Universal),?Legrand Affair (Ghostlight/Sony) and What About Today? Melissa Errico Live at 54 Below?(Broadway Records; CD & DVD).?She has starred in plays by Shaw, Oscar Wilde and Wally Shawn. Television roles include, the series?Central Park West by Darren Star, recurring roles on Steven Soderbergh's?The Knick (Catherine) and Showtime's Billions (June). She's collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on the on the revival of?Sunday In the Park with George (Dot/Marie at The Kennedy Center, followed by J.H. Doyle's production of Passion (Clara)?for which she was nominated for a sixth Drama Desk Award; and most recently as Leona in the 2016 Encores! production of?Do I Hear A Waltz? at City Center. Last season, she reprised the role of Sharon in the smash hit Off-Broadway revival of Finian's Rainbow at the Irish Repertory Theatre which was extended many times, received rave reviews and was filmed in January 2017 for The Lincoln Center Library. This past summer she starred in Kiss Me, Kate with The Bay Street Theater in The Hamptons. Melissa has served on The National Endowment for the Arts and has published essays for various magazines as well as The New York Times & Cristina Cuomo's Purist. She is married to tennis player and sports commentator Patrick McEnroe, and they have three young daughters and a Yorkie named Pepper. For more information, visit www.MelissaErrico.com.

Related Articles