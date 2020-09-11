Melissa Errico and Patrick McEnroe Discuss Life During the Pandemic & More

McEnroe shared what it was like recovering from the virus and how the couple adapted to life at home.

NY1 recently spoke with Melissa Errico and her husband, former tennis star Patrick McEnroe about Patrick recovering from the virus, learning to adjust to life and work within their home and more.

Check out the full story HERE!

McEnroe shared:

"I did catch the virus pretty early in mid-March and I don't know if we've been busier since the pandemic hit or before, it's been an unbelievable time. Obviously Melissa stepped up in a way that was incredible with taking care of me, number one when I caught the virus. Luckily I didn't catch it that seriously, [and] taking care of our three daughters. I was in our basement for about a month. Luckily I didn't have any lasting complications from the virus, but it's been, for everybody, we're all in this together, there have been trying times for us for sure."

Melissa had put off a tour for her new album at the start of the pandemic, but has been able to record a couple of songs during this time. She also discussed getting her daughters back into ballet virtually and how it's been great to see the creative world up and moving once more.

"It's been beautiful to see the New York ballet world persist at teaching ballet, and they really never missed a beat," she said.

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You