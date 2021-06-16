Melissa Errico, Joe Iconis, Brenda Braxton, Bianca Marroquín & More to Take Part in BROADWAY LIVE CINEMA FESTIVAL

Broadway Live Cinema Festival, the new film and live performance event honoring Broadway and movie musicals, has announced the lineup of artists set to perform live at the inaugural festival this summer at AMC Empire 25 Theater in Times Square (234 W 42nd St, NYC).

In celebration of the highly-anticipated re-opening of Broadway theaters this fall, the four-week 2021 festival runs from July 15 - August 8, and will feature the award-winning classic films Chicago, West Side Story, The Wizard of Oz, Little Shop of Horrors as well as the critically-acclaimed new release In The Heights.

Each film will be presented as an immersive theatrical experience with live in-cinema performances by Broadway talent. Following the film, audiences will be treated to exclusive access to the 4,500 sq-ft outdoor afterparty at Feinstein's/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop, where topline Broadway and Cabaret acts curated by Feinstein's/54 Below perform exclusive sets celebrating the marquee films of the festival - all set against the majestic backdrop of the Times Square cityscape.

The July lineup for Feinstein's/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop features: The Barrio Sings Broadway, featuring Broadway and National Tour cast members of In The Heights and friends, for a night of vocal fireworks on July 15; The Skivvies: Little Shop of Horrors Edition, with Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages), Nick Cearley (All Shook Up), special guest Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change) and more, on July 15; Zack Zadek & Friends Celebrate In The Heights on July 16; Sing Happy...And All That Jazz - Queer & Trans Artists Celebrate Kander & Ebb, directed by Max Friedman on July 16; Christine Pedi Celebrates Chicago on July 17; SiriusXM "On Broadway" host Julie James shares behind-the-scenes stories about the Broadway titles featured in the festival, on July 17; Drama Desk nominee Robert Creighton (Frozen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), in "Robert Creighton: It's Time To Dream" on July 22; Chicago star Bianca Marroquín on July 22; Danny Jonokuchi and The Revisionists Celebrate West Side Story on July 23; The Legacy of In the Heights: A Latinx Writers Concert Featuring The Work of Jaime Lozano and More on July 23; Tony Nominee Melissa Errico (Amour, My Fair Lady) in The Girl From Oz: Melissa Errico Swings the Yellow Brick Road, featuring the Matt Baker Quintet, on July 24; Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's Destinee Rea in The Muse - An Evening Honoring Black Women on July 24; Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Café, Chicago) in Act 2, Now What? on July 29; The Yellow Brick Legacy starring Caroline Bowman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Austin Colby (Frozen, Jersey Boys), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress, The Secret Life of Bees) and Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), under the direction of Benjamin Rauhala, on July 29; and Wicked star Julia Murney on July 30.

In August, the Feinstein's/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop lineup wraps up with Jonathan Larson Grant winner Rona Siddiqui & Friends on August 5; Tony nominee Joe Iconis and Family Salutes Ashman and Menken on August 5; Drama Desk nominee Amy Spanger Celebrates Chicago with Special Guest Lana Gordon on August 6; and Jennifer Leigh Warren, Little Shop of Horrors' Original Crystal on August 7.

Tickets are now available for purchase from $29, at www.broadwaylivecinemafestival.com for the following 2021 festival feature films. Ticket buyers can choose the in-theater experience only, or a full package that includes post-show access to Feinstein's/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop. Check the website for more details on specific screening dates and performance sets:

In The Heights (2021), the newly released New York Times' Critic's Pick, directed by Jon M. Chu

Chicago (2002), the Oscar-winning Best Picture, directed by Rob Marshall

Little Shop of Horrors (1986), the Oscar-nominated film directed by Frank Oz

West Side Story (1961), the Oscar-winning Best Picture directed by Robert Wise & Jerome Robbins

The Wizard of Oz (1939), the Oscar-winning film directed by Victor Fleming

The in-cinema performance offerings of the inaugural festival will be directed by Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages, Bare) with musical direction by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy). Kicking off the in-cinema entertainment for In the Heights screenings is R.Evolución Latina, an organization founded by In The Heights original cast member Luis Salgado, with a mission of utilizing the arts to empower the Latino community to discover their full potential through educational and collaborative programming. Additional confirmed in-cinema performers include Matt Wolpe, L Morgan Lee, Keely Beirne, Danyel Fulton, and Kim Exum, with more to be announced soon. Each auditorium performance features unique choreography by some of Broadway's most exciting talent, including Sunny Hitt (The Tempest), Luis Salgado (On Your Feet!, In The Heights), Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop), Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), and James Alonzo (Travis Scott, Cardi B).

The experience inside the theater also features Production Design by Anita La Scala & Rob Bissinger (Magic Mike Live, Big Apple Circus), Projection Design by Tony Award Nominee Lucy Mackinnon (Jagged Little Pill), Sound Design by Matt Kraus (Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter To Broadway, "The Tonight Show"), and Lighting Design by Drama Desk Award Winner Amith Chandrashaker (Boesman and Lena, The Lucky Ones). The Casting Director is Stewart/Whitley (Hadestown, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" on NBC). Broadway Live Cinema Festival is produced by renowned playwright, director and producer Daniel Wise, Zvi Septimus, and Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter, in association with AMC Theaters. Feinstein's/54 Below serves as a Partner and Rooftop Lounge Programmer (curated by Jennifer Ashley Tepper). The Executive Producer is MEP, who also provides General Management.

Following this New York City launch, the Broadway Live Cinema Festival is set to expand, with recurring programming to run at multiple AMC Theaters across the nation.

Tickets & Safety Protocols:

Broadway Live Cinema Festival extends throughout the 4th floor of the AMC Empire 25 theater in Times Square (234 W 42nd St, NYC). Tickets ranging from $29-$129 are available for purchase at broadwaylivecinemafestival.com. Please note that, in accordance with state mandates and CDC guidelines, masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask throughout the building, which may be temporarily removed while enjoying food and drinks. Please be mindful of the health and protection of yourself and fellow guests during your visit; by entering the building without wearing a mask, you are representing that you are fully vaccinated. If needed, masks will be available to purchase for just $1.

AMC is closely monitoring federal, state and local guidelines, and our policies, procedures, and capacity levels will continue to evolve accordingly. All auditorium filtration systems have been upgraded beyond the industry standard of MERV 8, to MERV 13 filters, and as a proud member of the Clorox Safer Today Alliance, AMC consulted with Clorox on cleaning policies and procedures for the AMC Safe & Clean™ program to help enhance the safety of all guests & crew. For more details about safety measures, visit: https://www.broadwaylivecinemafestival.com/safety