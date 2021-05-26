Meet the Students of Next on Stage: HADESTOWN Changed Liesie Kelly's Life as a Person and Performer

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Liesie Kelly shares more about their charity, why they applied for Next on Stage, and how Hadestown changed their life!

Check out Liesie's latest performance HERE.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

The OBC of Hadestown, need I say more? Seriously, I left the theatre a changed person and artist.

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose the Muscular Dystrophy Association for my older brother, Mitch, who has a form of the disease. He has been my biggest supporter since day one, even when he could no longer come see me perform. He shows me everyday what it means to go through life cherishing what you were given, and I could not be prouder to be his little sister.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

After the past year of not getting many performance opportunities, Next On Stage seemed like the perfect outlet to try out new songs and put myself out there! Getting feedback from current working professionals has been SO cool, and I appreciate the thought behind their notes. The notes I've received have helped me grow within not only these specific pieces, but also as an artist. I'm grateful to have made it this far, and so excited to share more!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Check out all of the contestants HERE!