Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Bridget Sindelar Remembers Her First Show and the Theater Educator Who Supported Her

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Bridget Sindelar shares more about her charity, a fond memory from a past production, and a theater educator that had an impact on her!

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I was in The Little Engine That Could a few years ago at Virginia Repertory Theatre and I played "Little Blue" (the little engine). We had a sensory show where kids who had sensitivities to lights and sounds or kids who were visually impaired / had hearing problems could attend. After the sensory performance, the sweetest little boy and his mother came up to me at the meet and greet. His mother told me that he was deaf and I was able to communicate with him through her as his translator. Before they left, his mother taught me "train" in sign language because I played the train, and I still remember the sign to this day!

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

The director of my first show, Chase Kniffen. I was 10 years old and had never done a show before, but he trusted me to play Baby June in Gypsy and was so much fun to be around. He was always so supportive of me and was the best director ever!

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose The Actors Fund because it provides so many important resources to workers in the arts and entertainment field and the arts industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, so I want to help them in any way I can.

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

