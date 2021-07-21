Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Nikki Snelson Wants to Get Your Next Holiday Whipped Into Shape!

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know original Legally Blonde star Nikki Snelson, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

People haven't necessarily "asked" for this, but I like to rewrite the lyrics to "Whipped Into Shape" for each occasion. It's been incredibly fun to adapt the song for birthdays, graduations, promotions, Bat Mitzvahs etc. I'm so honored to celebrate people's special days with them!

Who are you a super fan of?

I LOVE Donna Murphy, Lillias White, Leslie Kritzer. Incredibly strong and funny women. I'm also obsessed with triple threats like Tyler Hanes, Jay Johnson, Arianna DeBose and Robyn Hurder. I will always have a major crush on FULL OUT Jerry Mitchell! Sidebar... I'm a huge Rent-head from back in the day. I used to sit outside the theater to win the lottery. So... any of that OG cast is tops in my book.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I used to be on a figure skating team called the Blade Brigade. I spend a lot of time choreographing and directing shows at Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore. A bunch of peeps don't know that I played the ingenue in the Annie Get Your Gun Broadway revival with Bernadette Peters (as Nicole Ruth Snelson) in the late 90s.

Broadway is coming back! Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

It has been so wonderful getting this extra time with my family. I have a three year old and it's been an unexpected blessing to have so much time at home. BUT... I'm ready to walk through that stage door again and hear the roar of the crowd! Plus... we have our first in person Theatre camp in July in Rochester since the pandemic! It's going to be epic!

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I would love to be there for the first night back at Wicked. I would imagine that the audience is going to lose their minds when Glinda says "it's good to see me". The show is going stop!!! It's all so exciting though. That first audience in any theatre is incredibly lucky!

@musicaltheatremayhem | @nikkisnelsonaugh

As an actress, Ms Snelson is most recognized for her performance of fitness queen Brooke Wyndam in the original Broadway and MTV cast of LEGALLY BLONDE. Snelson originated the role of Winnie Tate in the Broadway revival of ANNIE GET YOUR GUN (starring Bernadette Peters). She was also seen on Broadway in SWEET CHARITY (starring Christina Applegate).