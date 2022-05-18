Meet the Nominee: Tom Kitt

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominee

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Tom Kitt!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Tom Kitt

His Nomination: Best Original Score

The Show: Flying Over Sunset

Other Broadway Credits: Next to Normal, Jagged Little Pill, Head Over Heels, SpongeBob SquarePants, If/Then, Bring It On

Tom on Flying Over Sunset: "It's unlike anything I've ever done. Especially to be working with James Lapine, who is a hero of mine... and to be writing with Michael Korie for the first time. We had a wonderful collaboration. It felt easy!"

