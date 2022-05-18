Meet the Nominee: Tom Kitt
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Tom Kitt!
Quick Facts About Tom Kitt
His Nomination: Best Original Score
The Show: Flying Over Sunset
Other Broadway Credits: Next to Normal, Jagged Little Pill, Head Over Heels, SpongeBob SquarePants, If/Then, Bring It On
Tom on Flying Over Sunset: "It's unlike anything I've ever done. Especially to be working with James Lapine, who is a hero of mine... and to be writing with Michael Korie for the first time. We had a wonderful collaboration. It felt easy!"
Watch below as Tom tells us more about what this nomination means to him!