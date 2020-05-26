Meet the Next on Stage Top 15 Contestants - Molly Dubner

Meet Next on Stage High School Contestant, Molly Dubner!

Graduation Year: 2022

School: Minisink Valley High School

Charity She's Competing For: Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer

Favorite Past Role: Fiona in Shrek the Musical, Sphrintze in Fiddler on the Roof

Dream Roles: Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera, Laurey in Oklahoma!, or Cosette in Les Miserables

A Performer She Looks Up To: Denise Summerford

This Week's Video:

Vote for Molly HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 10 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 3rd. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 4th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

