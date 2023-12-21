Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Gilbert A. Almaraz

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024.

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Gilbert A. Almaraz from Henderson, Nevada!

What do you love the most about performing?

The two major things I love about performing is 1. The community 2. All the fun and faceted characters you get to play. When it comes to the community, what I mean by that is the process of putting together a show. I love all the creative and wonderful people who work on shows. I've made some of my best friends and closest relationships through theatre. I always find myself feeling like im a part of a family during productions. Getting to act as all these characters is obviously also a huge reason I love performing. I love getting to really tap in as in actor because its the most satisfying and rewarding feeling when all the hard work and research you've done on a certain character or show finally feels like its fully clicking and coming together for you and those you're working with.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

There are quite a few honestly. I would definitely love to mention Mrs. Lowry from Del Webb Middle School as She was the reason I started singing so much in the first place. I would also love to mention Kris Blake from Seedling Theatre Company back in Vegas as thats when I started to really gain my love for theatre and musical theatre specifically. She helped me step out of my comfort zone as a kid and that was the first time I felt like I was apart of another family. If it werent for Kris Blake I honestly probably wouldn't be pursuing this as a career. I would also thank Mr. William McKoy who sadly passed away. He was a wonderful and joyous man who truly made me fall in love with music. Without him I wouldn't be able to sing the way I sing today. He truly made me feel like I gained a new voice within me. I mean that literally and metaphorically.

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

One piece of advice that really did stick with me was their advice on trying to find Joy even in the sad and darker pieces. There has to be reason for the character to stick around or have some sort of hope for the audience to latch on to, so I really got what they meant when they said it. I feel that people often forget that there is still joy to find in the world, myself included. The advice they gave me won't just help or apply to my acting, but to my everyday life so it's a nice piece of advice that will stick with me!

Share a fun fact about yourself!

Im a really big fan of the Dallas Mavericks! I have no ties to Dallas whatsoever they just happen to be my favorite basketball team due to their history and the players like Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic!

