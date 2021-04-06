Meet the Judges of Next On Stage Season 3

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

The deadline to apply is April 25 at 11:59pm ET.

Below, get to know this season's judges for the high school and college categories!

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle returns this season to our high school judges panel!

Arielle most recently starred as Princess Jasmine in the smash-hit Broadway musical, Disney's "Aladdin," and is set to lead the new upcoming musical "Between The Lines." She is a California native whose journey from small farm town to The Great White Way is a tale of perseverance, moxie and true talent. Known for her "songbird-like ability," Ms. Jacobs made her Broadway debut starring opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda in the final Broadway cast of his four-time Tony and Grammy award-winning musical" In The Heights." Praised as "compelling" and "radiant" by Variety Magazine, and her voice as "powerful" by The New York Times, Ms. Jacobs continued her meteoric rise wowing audiences with starring roles in "Wicked" on Broadway, "Rent," Disney's "High School Musical," and "Into the Woods" where she performed opposite Emmy-nominated actor Tituss Burgess.

Michael James Scott

Michael joins our judges panel this season on the high school team!

Michael has played the Genie in Disney's Aladdin internationally including Broadway, London, the North American Tour and originating the role in the Australian Production for which he won the prestigious Helpmann Award for best Featured Actor in a Musical. He's also known for originating the role of the Minstrel on Broadway in Something Rotten and originating Dr. Gotswana (aka The Maggots Guy) in the Tony winning phenomenon The Book of Mormon. Other Broadway credits include Mamma Mia, Tarzan, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf and Hair.

Brittney Johnson

After joining our high school judges panel in season 2, Brittney is thrilled to be back again this season!

Brittney is an accomplished Broadway actress. Most recently she made Broadway History by becoming the first Woman of Color to play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Les Miserables (Eponine), Motown the Musical (u/s Diana Ross), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Little Eva), Sunset Boulevard, and Kristin Chenoweth's : For The Girls. Brittney is also a sought after Audition and Vocal Performance Coach. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. As an Artistic Life Coach, Brittney advises and encourages artists of all walks of life, helping them discover and reach their highest potential in their personal and professional lives. It is Brittney's goal and desire to spread joy and encourage empathy through her artistry and outreach.

Lesli Margherita

One-third of our dynamic trio of college judges, Lesli is back again this season!

Lesli is an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in ZORRO THE MUSICAL. Lesli made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL. After over 1000 performances, she bid farewell to the Broadway company of Matilda and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in Broadway's DAMES AT SEA. Lesli later returned to MATILDA to close out its Broadway run. Off-Broadway, Lesli starred as Princess in EMOJILAND and Cindy Lou Who in the one woman tour-de-force WHO'S HOLIDAY.

Courtney Reed

Courtney is ready for the talent our applicants are bringing to the college category!

Courtney was last seen in Lauren Yee's award winning play Cambodian Rock Band at The Signature Theatre. She originated the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's smash Broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing cast of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played 'Carla,' u/s 'Nina' and 'Vanessa.' She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia!Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television: Liza on Demand, Search Party, The Affair, Law & Order: SVU, White Collar,NYC 22, and CSI: NY. She will also be appearing in the upcoming Drake Doremus Film "Endings, Beginnings," starring Shailene Woodley.

Kate Rockwell

Kate is bringing her helpful advice back to the college category for the latest season of Next on Stage!

Kate recently starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk Nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde. She's also been seen recently as Nina Bennett on Fox's Almost Family, and on High Maintenance, Deadbeat, and Sex and the City: the Movie. Rockwell released her debut solo album, Back To My Roots, in 2018 on Broadway Records, and has performed her solo concert by the same name at Birdland Jazz Club, City Winery, and other venues in NYC. She is a WSET-certified wine lover and has the two cutest dogs on the planet.

Don't miss out on this season's Next on Stage! Want to learn more? Visit our Next on Stage page for info on submission guidelines, age groups, prizes, and more.

Have any questions about the competition? Contact us at nextonstage@broadwayworld.com.