Meet the Cast of KPOP THE MUSICAL, Beginning Previews Tonight

KPOP the Musical begins previews tonight, October 13, with an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.

Meet the cast bringing this show to life below!

Luna is a South Korean K-pop singer, musical actress and television presenter. She is best known as the main vocalist and lead dancer of the K-pop girl group f(x) who act as inspirational leaders of contemporary K-pop. Luna has also been in original and South Korean stage musicals of Legally Blonde (Elle Woods), In the Heights (Nina), Mamma Mia! (Sophie), Coyote Ugly (Violet Sanford), High School Musical on Stage! (Gabriella Montez), Rebecca (I), Gone with the Wind (Scarlett O'Hara), and Rudolf (Maria Vechera). She debuted as a solo artist in 2016 with her album Free Somebody and recently released a new single, "Madonna." Instagram: @hermosavidaluna.

Julia Abueva made her NY stage debut originating the role of Sonoma at Ars Nova and is proud to be reprising the role in her Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Superhero (2ST). West End: Miss Saigon (Kim u/s). Singapore: Next to Normal, Spring Awakening; Manila: Into the Woods, Aspects of Love, The Fantasticks, Cinderella. TV: "Everything's Trash" (Freeform), "Making Friends" (Amazon), and the feature film Stella's Last Weekend.

BoHyung is proud to be making her Broadway debut in KPOP. She is a veteran K-pop star, debuting as a member of SPICA as well as performing as a solo artist. She has performed at KCON LA, KCON Abu Dhabi, Rainbow Festival, Immortal Songs, King of Mask Singer, amongst others. Instagram: @bohyungkim

Major Curda is overjoyed to be making their return to Broadway with KPOP! Major is a multi-disciplinary storytelling artist with a love for reifying old stories and creating new ones. Special thanks to Mom, Dad, Riley, Piper, Glory, Saylor, and Leo. Select Credits: Dilton Doiley in CW's Riverdale, Arlo in Netflix's Atypical, Flounder in The Little Mermaid on Broadway. BFA Drama - Carnegie Mellon University.

Miss Saigon (Broadway National Tour, Thuy). Off-Broadway: KPOP (A.R.T/NY, Oracle). Regional: La Cage Aux Folles (East West Players, Jean Michel) and The Christians (Mark Taper Forum, Choir). Film/TV/VO: Glass, Ghost in the Shell, The Interview, and more. MFA Acting: University of Southern California. @jinu108

Jiho Kang was born in Seoul, South Korea, and grew up in Seattle, Washington. He loves K-pop, singing, and, most recently, dancing. In his leisure, he enjoys cats, doing yoga, and playing League of Legends. He is grateful to everyone who enabled him to be here today. Much thanks to Nick and my families, both biological and chosen. @jihokang11. jihokang.com

Broadway debut! Film/TV: Honor Society (Paramount+), The Kill Room (Yale Productions), "Evil" (CBS). Regional Theatre: Lizzie (Playhouse Square), Mamma Mia! (ISF/GLT), Popstar (NYC Workshop), Be More Chill (Playhouse Square). Proud graduate of BWMT and WATA. Many thanks to Tara Rubin Casting, A&R, MK, and all the friends and mentors who've supported me along the way. For Umma, Appa, Unnie, and God. 사랑해요! @amymkeum

James Kho is an actor, choreographer, and dancer based in NYC. He has had the privilege of working with artists and companies such as BTS, P Nation, and FM Entertainment. His recent theater appearances include Beyond Babel and Daydreamers. James thanks his family, friends, and the many trailblazing Asian artists before him for their constant support and inspiration. Maraming salamat.

Marina Kondo is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! National Tours: Disney's Frozen (Original touring cast), Lincoln Center's The King & I. Off-Broadway: Road Show (NYCC), KPOP (Ars Nova). Regional: The Muny. TV: Succession (HBO). Proud graduate of the University of Michigan (BFA). Endless love and gratitude to her teachers, family, friends, Nick, and BRS/Gage for making dreams come true. @marinakondo

Eddy Lee is honored to be part of this historic show. Love, praise and respect to all who have contributed their essence to this piece. Endless gratitude to my loved ones who are my foundation. TV/Film: Big Sky; Tick, Tick... Boom! B'way: Hamilton (Swing/US Hamilton). Animation: Yu-Gi-Oh! (Soulburner), Pokémon(Gladion), Maquia. Member of TheBringAbout! T: @EddyTZenLee Insta: @edru00 MV<3

Joshua Lee is a recent graduate from Harvard University where he received a B.A. in Computer Science. In college, Joshua was heavily involved in the dance and a cappella community and is delighted to be making his Broadway debut with KPOP. Outside of theater, he enjoys woodworking, piloting, and camping.

New York/Broadway debut! Jully is an Ovation-nominated actor and the Artistic Director of Cold Tofu Improv. Theatre: Joy Luck Club (first national tour), Hannah and the Dread Gazebo, tokyo fish story, Aubergine, Mexican Day. TV: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Young Sheldon, S.W.A.T., This Is Us, Jane the Virgin, Henry Danger. Much love to her Lee-Trujillo family, HH, NH, AK and her Vagabonds. jullylee.com

Lina Rose Lee is thrilled to make her Broadway debut! Most recently, she performed at MSMT in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Lina brings a burst of energy wherever she goes, and you can find her Times Square KPOP dance covers on her Youtube channel, "Lina Rose Lee". Proudly born and raised in South Korea. All Glory to God. Love and thanks to 엄마, 아빠, 연진언니, 미스터덤보! Dreams do come true. @linarose.lee

Broadway debut! National Tour: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Regional: Newsies (Gateway), Mamma Mia!, Shrek the Musical (3DT), Evita (PVPA). Tim is a NYU Steinhardt MM Vocal Performance, CSU Fullerton BFA graduate. Endless thanks to DGRW agency, Tara Rubin Casting. Love Mom & Dad in South Korea. And as always... All the glory to God. IG: @Tim_haechanlee

Born in Seoul, raised in New York, and a resident of Los Angeles, Abraham makes his Broadway debut in KPOP. Prior to KPOP, he appeared in television and film projects such as The Boys (Amazon) and Clickbait (Netflix). Immense gratitude for the cast, creatives and producers. 엄마 and 누나, I love you more than music. Aiden and Emma, 삼촌 did this for you. Christina Yuna Lee, I remember you.

Youngest cast member ;) I just graduated from high school and came to Broadway! I am a deferred student at USC in the Musical Theatre major. TV/Film: Amazon Prime's Forever, Nickelodeon's LSBS, Dirty John, Deadly Inn. Theatre: Tropical Angels, Footloose. 엄마 아빠 오빠, 살랑해요. 나는 당신을 자랑스럽게 만들기를 바랍니다.

Aubie Merrylees is honored to be a part of the KPOP family! Broadway: To Kill A Mockingbird (original cast). Off-Broadway/tours: Wolf Play (Soho Rep); Hamlet, Saint Joan (Bedlam). Regional includes Hand To God (Philadelphia Theatre Company); Caucasian Chalk Circle (Yale Rep); The Aliens (Theatre Exile); Stupid f-ing Bird, At The Old Place (Arden); The Liar (Lantern); The Vinegar Tree, End Days (People's Light). Training: Brown University, Yale School of Drama.

A K-pop artist hailing from South Korea, Min makes her Broadway debut in KPOP after a successful career as a member of the award-winning JYP girl group MISS A (Mnet Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards, etc). Her film & TV credits include Countdown and the upcoming "순이," among others. Thank you to the KPOP cast, crew and producers. 할머니, 사랑해. 보고싶어. 열심히 하고 돌아갈게. Thank you, Minions! I love you.

Broadway debut! Regional: Mythic, Prom Queen (now titled The Louder We Get) (Segal Centre). TV/Film: Best Sellers, Appelles-Moi Si Tu Meurs, K-pop Star. Patrick is also a member of East2West, a dance group with a following of over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. So much gratitude to my family, friends, and the entire team at ART Agency!

Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen's first Asian-American Evan Hansen, Wicked (Boq). Off-Broadway: Barrow Street's West End transfer of Sweeney Todd (Tobias), Adventurephile (Keen Company), Mad Libs Live. Regional: world premieres of Row (Williamstown), The Heart of Rock & Roll (Old Globe). Bay Area native and proud Northwestern grad. Much love to team KPOP, A&R, Dave, Adam, Mom & Dad. @zach_piser

Kevin Woo is honored to make his Broadway debut in KPOP! As a successful Korean-American singer-songwriter and former member of K-pop boy band U-KISS, he dedicates his performance to his South Korean heritage and its resilience. Much love to family, friends, KPOP team, and his fan club KLOVER for all the love and support. 사랑해요! IG: @kevinwoo_official

John has been with KPOP for eight years since the first workshop in 2014. In 2017, John originated the role of 'Bobo' in the Off-Broadway world premiere of KPOP at Ars Nova. This past Spring, John starred as 'Handsome Zhang' in Snow in Midsummer at Classic Stage Company. Off-Broadway: Notes From Now (Prospect & 59E59), Soft Power (The Public), Oliver! (NAAP). Tours: Cinderella (1st national), Miss Saigon. TV: "Jigsaw" (Netflix & Scott Free Productions), "The Other Two" (HBO Max), "Mr. Robot" (USA). Film: Over The Moon (Netflix). Teach For America alum (HOU' 11). Gratitude to DGRW. 우리가족들 너무 감사하고, 엄마 아빠 사랑해요! This one's for you, Bean. mrjohnyi.com. Broadway debut.

Photo Credit: KPOP on Broadway, https://www.kpopbroadway.com/