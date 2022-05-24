Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE MINUTES' Tracy Letts

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Tracy Letts!

Quick Facts About Tracy Letts

His Nomination: Best Play

The Show: The Minutes

Other Broadway Credits: Linda Vista, August: Osage County, Superior Donuts

Tracy on The Minutes: "I don't think I knew what I had [with this play]... It certainly is gratifying to perform and audiences really seem to enjoy it. They are engaged by the ideas. They don't leave the theatre thinking about where they're gonna eat. They leave talking about the show."

Watch below as Tracy tells us more about what this nomination means to him!