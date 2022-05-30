Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: CLYDE's & MJ's Lynn Nottage

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Lynn Nottage!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Lynn Nottage

Her Nomination: Best Play, Best Book of a Musical

The Show: Clyde's, MJ the Musical

Other Broadway Credits: Sweat

Lynn on this season: "It wasn't easy, which made the work, when it succeeed, all the more sweet."

Watch below as Lynn tells us more about what this nomination means to her!