Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: CLYDE's & MJ's Lynn Nottage
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Lynn Nottage!
Quick Facts About Lynn Nottage
Her Nomination: Best Play, Best Book of a Musical
The Show: Clyde's, MJ the Musical
Other Broadway Credits: Sweat
Lynn on this season: "It wasn't easy, which made the work, when it succeeed, all the more sweet."
Watch below as Lynn tells us more about what this nomination means to her!