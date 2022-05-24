Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: A STRANGE LOOP's Drew Levy

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Drew Levy!

More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Drew Levy

His Nomination: Best Sound Design of a Musical

The Show: A Strange Loop

Other Broadway Credits: Oklahoma!, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Present, Waitress, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Raisin in the Sun, Betrayal.

Watch below as Drew tells us more about what this nomination means to him!