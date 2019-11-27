Meet Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox with 2 VIP Tickets to BETRAYAL This December
It was both a trick and a treat on Halloween this year when Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox traded places as their Marvel characters. Hiddleston dressed up as Cox's Daredevil from the celebrated Netflix series and Cox donned Hiddleston's Loki look from the smash-hit The Avengers. Both are currently starring in the critically acclaimed production of Betrayal on Broadway. Harold Pinter's famous drama stars Hiddleston, Cox and Zawe Ashton telling the story of an affair that unfolds in reverse, from the end of a marriage to the initial forbidden spark.
Now you and a guest can have a VIP experience at Betrayal on Broadway. First, see this electrifying production from VIP seats. Afterward, head backstage to meet and take a photo with Hiddleston, Ashton and Cox.
Then, Hiddleston and Cox will give you their mischief-making custom Halloween costumes to hold forever. You will be prepared for next year's Halloween and remember the evening for years to come.
Click HERE for more details!
Dates
Experience will take place on one of the following dates:
Dec 03, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 05, 2019
Additional Lot Details
Valid for 2 people.
Participant must be at least 12.
Approximate duration: 2 hours.
This is a private meet and greet.
Approximate length of meet and greet: 5 minutes.
The winner may take a photo.
The winner can take something small to be signed.
WINNER MUST PAY VIA CREDIT CARD AND SUBMIT NAMES AND DATE IMMEDIATELY AT THE CLOSE OF THE AUCTION. NO EXCEPTIONS.
Lot #1924014
Rules & Regulations
In condition as donated.
Cannot be returned or exchanged.
Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.
Blackout dates may apply.
Travel and accommodations are not included.
Additional shipping charges may apply based upon the location of the winner.
We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.
Seat location will not be known in advance.
To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.
