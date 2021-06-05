Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 3 College Top 3!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 3 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Charlotte Odusanya - I Wanted to Change Him from Hallelujah, Baby

Kodiak Thompson - Never Ever Getting Rid of Me from Waitress

Mia Cherise Hall - Nothing Short of Wonderful from Dogfight

And the judges saved...

Nate Garner - Delivery from Working

Last night, our judges for our college competition, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, and Lesli Margherita saved Nate Garner!