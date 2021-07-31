Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 College Top 10!
You voted, now here they are! Meet our top 10 of Next on Stage in the college category.
After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.
This week was a special one for our dancers-- they showed off their moves to the tunes of Apple TV's Central Park! In this animated musical comedy, Owen Tillerman and his family live an unconventional life in New York's bustling Central Park, which Owen manages. Now, they'll have to fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos.
You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 10 in the college category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.
Ellie Racunas - Trying Too Hard
Evan Lapp - Middle of It All
Grace Bradbury - Come Into the Darkness
Hannah Gundermann - Keep It Low Key
Makayla Ryan - Middle of It All
Noelle Roth - Middle of It All
Oliver Schilling - Puppy Love
Paul Amrani - Trying Too Hard
RJ Higton - Keep It Low Key
Tearzah Harrel - Keep It Low Key
And the judges saved...
Cari Walton - Trying Too Hard
Our judges Phil LaDuca and special guest judges Tyler Hanes and Nico DeJesus selected Cari Walton to move on to the next round of competition!