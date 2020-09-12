Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.
Rhys Carr from Ohio University
Superstar from Jesus Christ Superstar
Dream Role: Lola in Kinky Boots
Charity: The Compassion Prison Project
Jonathan Duvelson from Montclair State University
Room Where it Happens from Hamilton
Favorite Past Role: Bert in Mary Poppins
Charity: Sickle Cell Society
Macy McKown from University of Michigan
There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This from Sweet Charity
Favorite Past Role: Velma Kelly in Chicago
Charity: The Fund for College Auditions
Elizabeth Cook from Central Washington University
Let Yourself Go/Happy Holiday from White Christmas
Dream Role: Karen in Mean Girls
Charity: The Fund for College Auditions
Tychelle Bearden from Texas Christian University
The Witch from 'Big Fish'
Dream Role: The Bullet in Hamilton
Charity: Justice for Jacob Blake
Ian Dominguez Ball from Point Park University
I Can Cook Too from On The Town
Dream Role: Riff in West Side Story
Charity: Dancing Dreams
Aidan Michael Toth from American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Some People - Liza Minnelli
Broadway Role Model: Tony Yazbeck
Charity: BCEFA
Zoe Gillis from AMDA NY Conservatory
'Dancing Through Life' from Wicked
Broadway Role Model: Bernadette Peters
Charity: The Ali Forney Center
Joshua Keen from Syracuse University
Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me, Kate
Broadway Role Model: Ryan Steele
Charity: Color of Change
John Viso from Ball State University
Steam Heat from The Pajama Game
Dream Role: Paul in A Chorus Line
Charity: Broadway for Racial Justice
Mallorie Mendoza from Manhattan School of Music
Friend Like Me from Aladdin
Broadway Role Model: Robyn Hurder
Charity: Oceana
Marc Chinea from Point Park University
Talk
Favorite Past Role: Billy Flynn in Chicago
Charity: Magic Foundation
Candice Hatakeyama from Syracuse University
There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This from Sweet Charity
Broadway Role Model: Chita Rivera
Charity: Ma'o Organic Farms
Julia Ruth Patella
The Music and The Mirror - A Chorus Line
Dream Role: Cassie in A Chorus Line
Charity: The Actors Fund
Isabelle Marseille
Thoroughly Modern Millie
And the judges saved...
Ishmael Gonzalez from University of North Carolina - School of the Arts...
...AND Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
Learn more HERE.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci Comments On A Return To Theaters & More
In an Instagram Live interview with actress Jennifer Garner, Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on the state of the long-term effects of the coronavirus pan...
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s
Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years ...
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Moves Online; Events Include Virtual Meet-and-Greets With Ben Platt and More!
The biggest day for Broadway fans is going virtual for the first time in the event's history when the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns on ...
Original Broadway Creatives At Work On BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour
Everyone's favorite tale as old as time will be hitting the road in Europe in 2021! ...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He Has Had 'Negligible Effects From the Oxford Vaccine and am Feeling Fine'
Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. Today, he shared an update on how he is feeling...
Ben Brantley Will Step Down From Position as Chief Theater Critic For The New York Times
Ben Brantley will step down from his position as chief theater critic for the New York Times after 24 years....