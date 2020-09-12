Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 15!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Rhys Carr from Ohio University

Superstar from Jesus Christ Superstar Dream Role: Lola in Kinky Boots

Charity: The Compassion Prison Project Jonathan Duvelson from Montclair State University

Room Where it Happens from Hamilton Favorite Past Role: Bert in Mary Poppins

Charity: Sickle Cell Society Macy McKown from University of Michigan

There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This from Sweet Charity Favorite Past Role: Velma Kelly in Chicago

Charity: The Fund for College Auditions Elizabeth Cook from Central Washington University

Let Yourself Go/Happy Holiday from White Christmas Dream Role: Karen in Mean Girls

Charity: The Fund for College Auditions Tychelle Bearden from Texas Christian University

The Witch from 'Big Fish' Dream Role: The Bullet in Hamilton

Charity: Justice for Jacob Blake Ian Dominguez Ball from Point Park University

I Can Cook Too from On The Town Dream Role: Riff in West Side Story

Charity: Dancing Dreams Aidan Michael Toth from American Musical and Dramatic Academy

Some People - Liza Minnelli Broadway Role Model: Tony Yazbeck

Charity: BCEFA Zoe Gillis from AMDA NY Conservatory

'Dancing Through Life' from Wicked Broadway Role Model: Bernadette Peters

Charity: The Ali Forney Center Joshua Keen from Syracuse University

Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me, Kate Broadway Role Model: Ryan Steele

Charity: Color of Change John Viso from Ball State University

Steam Heat from The Pajama Game Dream Role: Paul in A Chorus Line

Charity: Broadway for Racial Justice Mallorie Mendoza from Manhattan School of Music

Friend Like Me from Aladdin Broadway Role Model: Robyn Hurder

Charity: Oceana Marc Chinea from Point Park University

Talk Favorite Past Role: Billy Flynn in Chicago

Charity: Magic Foundation Candice Hatakeyama from Syracuse University

There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This from Sweet Charity Broadway Role Model: Chita Rivera

Charity: Ma'o Organic Farms Julia Ruth Patella

The Music and The Mirror - A Chorus Line Dream Role: Cassie in A Chorus Line

Charity: The Actors Fund Isabelle Marseille

Thoroughly Modern Millie

And the judges saved... Ishmael Gonzalez from University of North Carolina - School of the Arts...

...AND Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University

Last night our judges for the college round, Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, and Jon Rua, saved Ishmael Gonzalez and Ashton Lambert.

