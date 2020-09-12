Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage
Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 15!

Article Pixel

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.

Sep. 12, 2020  

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Rhys Carr from Ohio University


Superstar from Jesus Christ Superstar

Dream Role: Lola in Kinky Boots
Charity: The Compassion Prison Project

Jonathan Duvelson from Montclair State University


Room Where it Happens from Hamilton

Favorite Past Role: Bert in Mary Poppins
Charity: Sickle Cell Society

Macy McKown from University of Michigan


There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This from Sweet Charity

Favorite Past Role: Velma Kelly in Chicago
Charity: The Fund for College Auditions

Elizabeth Cook from Central Washington University


Let Yourself Go/Happy Holiday from White Christmas

Dream Role: Karen in Mean Girls
Charity: The Fund for College Auditions

Tychelle Bearden from Texas Christian University


The Witch from 'Big Fish'

Dream Role: The Bullet in Hamilton
Charity: Justice for Jacob Blake

Ian Dominguez Ball from Point Park University


I Can Cook Too from On The Town

Dream Role: Riff in West Side Story
Charity: Dancing Dreams

Aidan Michael Toth from American Musical and Dramatic Academy


Some People - Liza Minnelli

Broadway Role Model: Tony Yazbeck
Charity: BCEFA

Zoe Gillis from AMDA NY Conservatory


'Dancing Through Life' from Wicked

Broadway Role Model: Bernadette Peters
Charity: The Ali Forney Center

Joshua Keen from Syracuse University


Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me, Kate

Broadway Role Model: Ryan Steele
Charity: Color of Change

John Viso from Ball State University


Steam Heat from The Pajama Game

Dream Role: Paul in A Chorus Line
Charity: Broadway for Racial Justice

Mallorie Mendoza from Manhattan School of Music


Friend Like Me from Aladdin

Broadway Role Model: Robyn Hurder
Charity: Oceana

Marc Chinea from Point Park University


Talk

Favorite Past Role: Billy Flynn in Chicago
Charity: Magic Foundation

Candice Hatakeyama from Syracuse University


There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This from Sweet Charity

Broadway Role Model: Chita Rivera
Charity: Ma'o Organic Farms

Julia Ruth Patella


The Music and The Mirror - A Chorus Line

Dream Role: Cassie in A Chorus Line
Charity: The Actors Fund

Isabelle Marseille


Thoroughly Modern Millie

And the judges saved...

Ishmael Gonzalez from University of North Carolina - School of the Arts...


...AND Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University

Last night our judges for the college round, Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, and Jon Rua, saved Ishmael Gonzalez and Ashton Lambert.

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Learn more HERE.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You