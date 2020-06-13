Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the college category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 4.
Kalen Robinson from Howard University
Waiting For Life
Click Here for More Information on Kalen Robinson
Willem Butler from Elon University
Maria
Click Here for More Information on Willem Butler
Murilo Ohl from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Love to Me
Click Here for More Information on Murilo Ohl
Chiara Miller from Northeastern State University
In My Dreams - Anastasia
Click Here for More Information on Chiara Miller
Tyler Kelly from Nazareth College
Heaven's Light
Click Here for More Information on Tyler Kelly
Caroline Segars from Liberty University
I'm Not Afraid of Anything
Click Here for More Information on Caroline Segars
Adriana Ruiz-Sorrentini from Marymount Manhattan College
'They Just Keep Moving the Line'
Click Here for More Information on Adriana Ruiz-Sorrentini
Melissa Ramondelli from UCLA
Journey to the Past
Click Here for More Information on Melissa Ramondelli
Steven Klenk from Millikin University
It All Fades Away
Click Here for More Information on Steven Klenk
Hosea Mundi from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Run and Tell That
Click Here for More Information on Hosea Mundi
AND THE JUDGES SAVED...
Gabrielle Bieder from Northwestern University
I'll Show Him
Click Here for More Information on Gabrielle Bieder
Last night our judges for the college round, Kate Rockwell, Lesli Margherita, and Courtney Reed, along with guest judge Derek Klena, saved Gabrielle Bieder.
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
Audition Now For HBO Max's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 Inspired by Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, HBO Max has greenlit Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, inspired by Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ... (read more)
ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Renewed for Season 2 on NBC
NBC is bringing more song and dance to the network with the season two renewal of its new musical series 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.'... (read more)
Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky For Streaming Concerts!
Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning theatre superstars Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, and Melissa Errico will join the line-up of t... (read more)