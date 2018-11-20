Max von Essen Will Play Final Performance in ANASTASIA on December 16

Max von Essen will play his final performance as "Gleb" in the hit Broadway musical Anastasia on December 16, 2018. Max joined the production in December 2017, having taken over for original company member Ramin Karimloo.

A casting announcement for "Gleb" will be made shortly.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak. The company is led by Christy Altomare, Zach Adkins, John Bolton, Max von Essen, Judy Kaye and Vicki Lewis.

ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The cast also includes Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Maria Briggs, Kyle Brown, Justin Scott Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Janet Dickinson, Wes Hart, Anika Lore Hatch, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Brian Munn, Delilah Rose Pellow, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Tally Sessions, Jennifer Smith, Lyrica Woodruff, and Kelli Youngman.

The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder(Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell(Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

Tickets range from $69 - $169. Premium tickets range from $199 - $352. For more information, visit www.AnastasiatheMusical.com or call 212-239-6200.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

