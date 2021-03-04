Max Chernin to Host Virtual Class for Young Artists

NCo Creations is continuing its educational class series with a brand new solo performance class for middle and high school students across the country.

Go beyond the "inner monologue" with Broadway and TV actor, Max Chernin, and join a creative, safe, and stimulating space where they tell their stories and actively respond to current events and culture. Weekly they will workshop original pieces, ending with an open sharing for friends and family. Shake off your routine, and spark that creativity at the root of your authentic self.

Class begins March 15th and runs through April 8th. Students will meet on Mondays and Thursdays for one hour on ZOOM. CLICK HERE for more information and registration. Don't miss this unique opportunity!