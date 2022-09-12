Materials for the Arts to Host Annual 'Back to School Shopping Spree' This Week

On Tuesday, September 13 at 11AM, Materials for the Arts - a program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and NYC's premier creative reuse program for arts organizations, public schools, and City agencies - will host a kickoff ceremony for its annual "Back to School Shopping Spree." Returning fully to MFTA's 35,000 square foot warehouse for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Back to School Shopping Spree will welcome NYC Department of Education arts teachers to access the vast array of free supplies - from basics like paper and markers to some of MFTA's more unusual donations - available in the warehouse as they welcome students back into the classroom.

About Materials for the Arts



A program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, with support from the Department of Education and Friends of Materials for the Arts, MFTA is NYC's largest reuse center supporting nonprofits with arts programming, public schools, and City agencies. On average MFTA collects over 1.5 million pounds of supplies each year which it provides, free of charge, to its member organizations. In addition to providing materials, MFTA has an Artist-in-Residence program and holds public events every third Thursday of the month which include gallery openings and community workshops. Learn more at www.nyc.gov/mfta.

About the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) is dedicated to supporting and strengthening New York City's vibrant cultural life. DCLA works to promote and advocate for quality arts programming and to articulate the contribution made by the cultural community to the City's vitality. The Department represents and serves nonprofit cultural organizations involved in the visual, literary, and performing arts; public-oriented science and humanities institutions including zoos, botanical gardens, and historic and preservation societies; and creative artists at all skill levels who live and work within the City's five boroughs. DCLA also provides donated materials for arts programs offered by the public schools and cultural and social service groups, and commissions permanent works of public art at City-funded construction projects throughout the five boroughs. For more information visit www.nyc.gov/culture.