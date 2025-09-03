Martha Graham Dance Company Announces 2025-26 Studio Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Martha Graham Dance Company’s 2025-26 Studio Series, part of the Company’s GRAHAM100 celebration, will feature an exciting array of events, including a sneak peek at a new work for the Company created by Hope Boykin, with music by Leonard Bernstein and Christopher Rountree; a special event at APPARATUS celebrating NYC Dance Project’s new photography book, Martha Graham Dance Company: 100 Years; Graham 2’s festive holiday performance; a Graham + TECH event; and a NEW@Graham evening with PHILADANCO!

2025-26 Studio Series Schedule

Wednesday, September 24, at 6pm

NEW@Graham: Open Rehearsal with Hope Boykin

Martha Graham Studio Theater

Step into the studio for an open rehearsal of En Masse, a new work for the Company by acclaimed choreographer Hope Boykin featuring a short, recently discovered piece of music by Leonard Bernstein believed to have been created for Martha Graham in the 1980s. The music has been expanded into a new score and paired with a new arrangement of excerpts from Bernstein’s MASS including Simple Song. The new score and arrangement have been created by conductor/composer Christopher Rountree, Founder and Artistic Director of the Los Angeles orchestral collective Wild Up. The evening will include a conversation with Boykin, Rountree, and Janet Eilber, Artistic Director, Martha Graham Dance Company. En Masse will have its world premiere at The Soraya in Northridge, CA, on October 4, 2025, will tour across the US, and will celebrate its New York premiere at New York City Center in April 2026.

Thursday, October 9, 7-9pm

Book Launch: NYC Dance Project’s Martha Graham Dance Company: 100 Years

Hosted by APPARATUS

This special event will celebrate the Martha Graham Dance Company’s centennial and the publication of Martha Graham Dance Company: 100 Years (Black Dog & Leventhal), a photographic tribute to Graham’s profound creative legacy. Fine art photographers Ken Browar and Deborah Ory (NYC Dance Project) capture the beauty and the precision of the dancers who carry Graham’s mantle today, recreating moments from 24 of her most celebrated works, from Lamentation to Maple Leaf Rag, with notes on inspiration, costumes, and set design. The photos are supported by archival images of Graham and her original dancers and text on her collaboration with Isamu Noguchi. Hosted by APPARATUS, a New York-based interdisciplinary design studio, this special event will include a cocktail reception and an opportunity to have the authors and dancers sign copies of the book.

Friday, December 5 at 7pm and Saturday, December 6 at 1pm and 5pm

Graham 2 Holiday Event

Martha Graham Studio Theater

Martha Graham Dance Company’s Second Company will present a festive holiday performance suitable for all ages. Crafts and snacks for the younger set will be part of this family matinee, as well as a photo session with the dancers.

Wednesday, February 25 and Thursday, February 26, at 7pm

Graham + TECH - presented by the Company and Martha Graham School

Martha Graham Studio Theater

Graham + TECH is an innovative series that sits at the intersection of movement, technology, and archival exploration. Participants will engage with the legacy of Martha Graham while experimenting with cutting-edge immersive dance technologies, creating a dynamic dialogue between tradition and innovation in the world of dance. In addition, participants will gain exclusive insight into the Martha Graham Digital Dance Archives, offering a rare opportunity to explore Graham’s iconic works through a modern lens. This component highlights how historical choreography can be preserved, studied, and reimagined in the digital age, providing both inspiration and practical applications for today’s artists.

Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18, at 7pm

Stand by for a soon to be announced event that will focus on one of the major GRAHAM100 programs.

Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20, at 7pm

NEW@Graham: Martha Graham Dance Company and PHILADANCO!

Location TBA

This NEW@Graham event offers a look inside the Company’s new work created in collaboration with Philadelphia’s top contemporary dance company, PHILADANCO! Choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans will be on hand to guide the audience through his work for eight dancers, four from each company, inspired by American Document, a work Graham created in 1938 in reaction to the rise of fascism in Europe. Be the first to see this new creation, commissioned by ArtPhilly and Penn Live Arts, just a few days before its world premiere at the Annenberg Center in Philadelphia.

Studio Series events will take place at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10014. Tickets are $35 (general) / $20 (students). Tickets for the Graham 2 Holiday Event are $10 for children under 12.

The NYC Dance Project book launch on October 9 will take place at APPARATUS New York, 124 West 30th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Tickets for this special event are $60, and books may be purchased in advance for a discounted price of $55 (list price $75).

To purchase tickets for Studio Series events, visit marthagraham.org/studioseries/.

Those unable to attend these events in person can join the Company’s digital membership for $20/month at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance, which includes Studio Series live streams and much more!

About APPARATUS

APPARATUS is a New York-based interdisciplinary design studio that explores the relationship of lighting, furniture and objects in their environments. Predicated on the modernist principle of gesamtkunstwerk, or total work of art, its fully articulated collections reveal individual pieces as artifacts of a holistic world—each referencing the historical and cultural mood summoned by a singular vision.

Founded in 2012, APPARATUS is led by Artistic Director Gabriel Hendifar and operates galleries in New York, London, and Los Angeles that communicate the studio’s singular design ethos.

About the Martha Graham Dance Company

LaRue Allen, Executive Director; Janet Eilber, Artistic Director

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been a leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926. It is both the oldest dance company in the United States and the oldest integrated dance company.

Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that unite the work of choreographers across time within a rich historical and thematic narrative, the Company is actively working to create new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences.

Since its inception, the Martha Graham Dance Company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Company has performed at the Metropolitan Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, Covent Garden, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt and in the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theater on the Acropolis in Athens. In addition, the Company has also produced several award-winning films broadcast on PBS and around the world.