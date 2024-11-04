Mandy Patinkin and Janet McTeer to Star in New Limited Series THE ARTIST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Network, the free, ad-supported streaming platform and studio that only releases exclusive premium Originals, has announced that it will begin production of its new limited original series, “The Artist.” With over one million active users, this limited series is part of a larger plan to expand The Network’s catalog of premium Originals, ultimately releasing one per month in 2026.

In the twilight of the Gilded Age, an ensemble of the era's celebrities including Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas and Evelyn Nesbit meet at the home of an eccentric and failing tycoon and his wife which ends in his untimely demise. A compelling murder mystery, this work of historical fiction will have you guessing until the final credits roll.

The series stars Tony-winner Mandy Patinkin (Sunday in the Park with George, Evita), Tony-winner Janet McTeer (A Doll's House, Bernhardt/Hamlet), and Danny Huston (Yosemite, Horizon: An American Saga). Additional cast to be announced. Created, executive produced, written and directed by filmmaker and founder of The Network, Aram Rappaport, the limited series begins production on location in Connecticut. The seven-episode series will premiere in March 2025.

Joining Rappaport as producer of "The Artist" is his longtime collaborator, industry veteran Hilary Shor ("Children of Men," "The Paperboy"). Rappaport and Shor have partnered to create original content for the rapidly growing platform, The Network. Launched in May 2024, The Network is the only free premium streaming platform in the U.S. It is available on all devices across Apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, X1, Xumo, and Web.