Malls, Gyms and Movie Theaters Will Not be Allowed to Reopen in New York in Phase 4
Newsday has reported that on Tuesday night, an aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that shopping malls, gyms and movie theaters will not be allowed to reopen in Phase 4.
Read the full story HERE.
Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said:
"There are some things that don't fit neatly into a phase that are going to require further study and we're going through that right now...We're not going to be like other states that are inviting a second wave."
Long Island and New York City have been the last of New York's regions to reopen, with upstate several weeks ahead.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said, "We're facing a fiscal crisis, and malls are more than just a big job-provider for our residents. They're also a critical source of sales and property tax revenue for Nassau County... Our malls are ready to put protocols in place to keep both employees and shoppers safe, and I will continue to advocate for their reopening."
