Madison Wells Forward to Present BROADWAY FOR SELF HELP AFRICA Concert

Madison Wells Forward, the philanthropic division of Madison Wells, is once again partnering with the organization Self Help Africa to present the ninth annual Broadway for Self Help Africa concert on Monday, April 15 at 7 PM at The Cutting Room in NYC (44 E. 32nd Street). Proceeds from the evening go toward Self Help Africa's work alleviating hunger, poverty, social inequality and the impact of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Self Help Africa aims to transition communities out of long-term poverty through work that gives them greater control over their futures and provides a better quality of life. Tickets are now on sale at the button below.

Broadway's top talent will shine for charity when they take to the stage in a special musical benefit for the Self Help Africa organization with Evan Mayer, Associate Producer of Madison Wells Live as the evening's producer. The concert will include performances from Daniel Assetta (& Juliet), Tristen Buettel (Boop!), Brandon Contreras (Titanique), Keri Rene Fuller (Six), Kasie Gasparini (Magic Mike), Mia Gerachis (Pretty Woman), Alexa Green (Wicked), Jessica Hendy (CATS), Kolby Kindle (The Wiz), Gracie McGraw (“If Loving You is Wrong”), CJ Pawlikowski (Barbie), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Shae Rene (Here Lies Love), Carolina Rial (“The Voice”), Emily Schultheis (Almost Famous), Antoine L Smith (MJ: The Musical), B Noel Thomas (A Christmas Carol), Brook Wood (Post Modern Jukebox), and Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”).

Broadway for Self Help Africa will be led by musical director, Jacob Yates (Hadestown).

Self Help Africa is a leading international development dedicated to ending hunger and poverty in rural Africa through small scale farming and enterprise development. 250 million people in Africa, farmers and their families, suffer hunger and malnutrition, struggling in extreme rural poverty without enough food; left behind by rising economic growth. For over 30 years, Self Help Africa has worked to alleviate hunger, poverty, social inequality and the impact of climate change through community-led, market-based and enterprise-focused approaches, so that farmers & their families have access to nutritious food, clean water, better employment and incomes, while sustaining natural resources.

Self Help Africa has reached over 5 million people across Africa, providing them with a hand up – not a hand out – and looks at the region as a place of opportunity, where investment and entrepreneurship lift millions of people out of poverty every year. Proceeds from the evening go toward Self Help Africa's work to alleviate hunger, poverty, social inequality, and the impact of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. 90% of all donations go directly to their work in Africa. On top of that, for every dollar that Self Help Africa raises, they have the potential to raise an additional $9 in funding from governments and foundations. For more information on Self Help Africa, visit: selfhelpafrica.org

Madison Wells Forward is the philanthropic division of Madison Wells, an award-winning, independent production company. Madison Wells Forward's mission is to amplify local programs geared towards transforming communities through education, awareness, and social action. The division partners with a diverse range of charitable organizations with a focus on those which are pushing boundaries and supporting women & other systematically excluded voices. Through collaboration with passionate leaders and thoughtful execution, the division aims to directly impact our industry and our local communities, integrating DEI into our funding, storytelling, and work across philanthropy. For more information about Madison Wells Forward, visit madisonwellsmedia.com/forward

Madison Wells, founded by producer Gigi Pritzker, is an award-winning, independent entertainment company that empowers badass women and boundary pushing storytellers. From award-winning films (Hell or Highwater, Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Broadway musicals (Million Dollar Quartet and Hadestown) to National Geographic's anthology series “Genius” and the immersive theater experience Seven Deadly Sins, Madison Wells creates projects with partners who are aligned in the belief that good storytelling can provoke, inspire, and move audiences around the world.