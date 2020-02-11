MacDowell and Urban Word Present An Evening Of Afro-Latinx Poetry
On Saturday, February 29, The MacDowell Colony joins Urban Word NYC to present MacDowell Fellow and award-winning poet John Murillo with two emerging teen poets from Urban Word NYC, Jennifer Martinez and James Lherisson, in a reading and discussion to celebrate Afro-Latinx poets at MacDowell NYC in Chelsea.The event, the second in MacDowell's year-long salon series "Spark & Illumination" and the 2020 installment of Urban Word's "Page Meets Stage: The Crossover," is supported by the popular New York City poetry series "Page Meets Stage" and will be hosted by poet Mahogany L. Browne and MacDowell Fellow, board member, and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Vijay Seshadri. "The Crossover" is a reading series that pairs teen poets with esteemed literary figures and is hosted by organizations committed to creating spaces for communities underrepresented in American letters. The MacDowell Colony, founded in 1907 to nurture creators of every discipline, has supported poets at every stage of their careers by providing them with time and space to make work. "There are certainly parallels between Urban Word and MacDowell. Each provides critical support to writers at crucial points in their development, and each, in its way, provides a touchstone, a home for said writers," says John Murillo. "I wrote and edited numerous poems in my forthcoming second collection, Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry, at MacDowell, and I couldn't imagine the collection coming together the way it did without a MacDowell Fellowship." "MacDowell embraces the eclectic landscape of artists who are making new work across seven creative disciplines and we are thrilled to partner with Urban Word, which supports 25,000 emerging teen authors across New York City each year," says Executive Director Philip Himberg. "Many of these young poets will be future MacDowell Fellows, and MacDowell has a unique responsibility and opportunity to provide a platform to these dynamic young voices of our democracy." The event is free, but tickets are limited. Previous organizations that have collaborated with Urban Word to create "The Crossover" include Cave Canem, CantoMundo, Kundiman, Lambda Literary, and Apicha Community Health Center. The next event in the 2020 MacDowell NYC Salon Series takes place on March 12 when MacDowell presents "The Afro-Cubanism of Aruán Ortiz: From Contemporary Chamber Music to Avant-Garde Jazz." This evening of acoustic performances co-curated by MacDowell Colony board member and Fellow Tania León along with board member and WQXR personality Terrance McKnight offers a multilayered look into the Latin American/American musical influences and connections of composer Aruán Ortiz.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Broadway and Film Actress Paula Kelly Dies at 76
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Veloz i... (read more)
Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!
Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and... (read more)
Rebecca Luker Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ALS
Rebecca Luker has taken to Twitter to reveal the news that she has been diagnosed with ALS.... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Adam Driver Caps Off an Epic Year at the Oscars
2019 was a great year for Adam Driver. Just a year ago, he was getting ready to return to Broadway for the third time in Burn This- a performance for ... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Orson Bean Dies at 91
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Orson Bean has died at age 91. According to The New York Times, his cause of death was... (read more)
VIDEO: Marianne Elliott, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and More Preview COMPANY at the Guggenheim
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented a preview and panel for Company with Marianne Elliott on Monday, February 3, ... (read more)
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Veloz i... (read more)
Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!
Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and... (read more)
Rebecca Luker Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ALS
Rebecca Luker has taken to Twitter to reveal the news that she has been diagnosed with ALS.... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Adam Driver Caps Off an Epic Year at the Oscars
2019 was a great year for Adam Driver. Just a year ago, he was getting ready to return to Broadway for the third time in Burn This- a performance for ... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Orson Bean Dies at 91
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Orson Bean has died at age 91. According to The New York Times, his cause of death was... (read more)
VIDEO: Marianne Elliott, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and More Preview COMPANY at the Guggenheim
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented a preview and panel for Company with Marianne Elliott on Monday, February 3, ... (read more)