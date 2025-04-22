MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) is Coming to New York City Center This Summer

The West End hit My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will make its New York debut this June; just in time for Pride Month! On June 13, 14, and 15, NEW YORK CITY CENTER welcomes writer and performer Rob Madge's triumphant and hilarious celebration of identity, creativity, and the profound bond between a parent and their child. The production was previously set to premiere on Broadway in Spring 2024, and was postponed.



As a child, Rob filled their home with grand performances, transforming into Mary Poppins, Ariel, and Belle with the help of homemade costumes, boundless imagination, and a little technical assistance (and occasional interference) from Dad. Their parents never said no—to a parade in the living room, to a costume change mid-scene, to a dream too big for the space it was staged in.



Now, through a treasure trove of home videos and theatrical magic, My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) brings those moments to life, celebrating the power of childhood imagination, and the profound impact of parents who simply love.



Tickets for My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will go on sale at 12:00 PM on April 24, 2025, but advance access is available today to New York City Center Members.



My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is written by Rob Madge, directed by Luke Sheppard (&Juliet), and features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical). The production also features scenic and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight (Torch Song at The Turbine Theatre, London), lighting by Jai Morjaria (Othello at Lyttleton Theatre), sound by Tingying Dong (The Crucible at Gielgud Theatre), video by George Reeve (Old Friends), and orchestrations by Simon Nathan (Brexit: The Musical at Edinburgh Fringe).

