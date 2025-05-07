MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Adds Performances at New York City Center

The West End hit My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will add two new performances (Thursday, June 12 at 8:00 PM and Saturday, June 14 at 2:00 PM) to their run at New York City Center. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Madge HERE!



This June, NEW YORK CITY CENTER welcomes Olivier-nominated writer and performer Rob Madge's triumphant and hilarious celebration of identity, creativity, and the profound bond between a parent and their child. As a child, Rob filled their home with grand performances, transforming into Mary Poppins, Ariel, and Belle with the help of homemade costumes, boundless imagination, and a little technical assistance (and occasional interference) from Dad. Their parents never said no—to a parade in the living room, to a costume change mid-scene, to a dream too big for the space it was staged in.



Now, through a treasure trove of home videos and theatrical magic, My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) brings those moments to life, celebrating the power of childhood imagination, and the profound impact of parents who simply love.



My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is written by Rob Madge, directed by Luke Sheppard (&Juliet), and features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical). The production also features scenic and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight (Torch Song at The Turbine Theatre, London), lighting by Jai Morjaria (Othello at Lyttleton Theatre), sound by Tingying Dong (The Crucible at Gielgud Theatre), video by George Reeve (Old Friends), and orchestrations by Simon Nathan (Brexit: The Musical at Edinburgh Fringe).