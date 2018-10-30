MY FAIR LADY Cast Album Will Be Released on Vinyl

The 2018 Broadway Cast Recording of Lincoln Center Theater's new production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady will be released on vinyl on December 14, 2018. The double disc vinyl is currently available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

The album is produced by David Lai and Ted Sperling.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," My Fair Lady was hailed by The New York Times as "one of the best musicals of the century," by the Christian Science Monitor as "a work of theatre magic," and by the NY Herald Tribune as "a miraculous musical."

Under the direction of Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady cast recording features a cast of 37 including Lauren Ambrose as Eliza Doolittle, Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins, Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle, Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, and Manu Narayan as Zoltan Karpathy.

The production's ensemble features Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Kerstin Anderson, Heather Botts, John Treacy Egan, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Sasha Hutchings, Kate Marilley, Liz McCartney, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, Keven Quillon, Joanna Rhinehart, Tony Roach, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Christine Cornish Smith, Paul Slade Smith, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui, and Lee Zarrett.

Harry Hadden-Paton and Diana Rigg are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, and casting by Telsey + Co. and hair and wigs by Tom Watson. Music Director Ted Sperling conducts a 29-piece orchestra performing My Fair Lady's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann.

The Jerome L. Greene Foundation is the Lead Sponsor of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Generous support for LCT's production is also provided by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Florence Kaufman, The New York Community Trust-Mary P. Oenslager Foundation Fund, and The Ted and Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund, with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

